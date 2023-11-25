Donald Trump draws cheers, some boos in Haley's backyard at Clemson-South Carolina football game
Donald Trump used college football rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in a state and region that are key to his presidential fortunes, while trying to upstage his Republican opponent Nikki Haley on her home turf at the Clemson-South Carolina football game.
The former president and current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination walked into Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday night to chants of "We want Trump! We want Trump!" from fans gathered for the annual Palmetto Bowl, the state's biggest sporting event of the year.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
Haley, a Clemson alumna and trustee who was twice elected South Carolina governor, did not attend.
Trump was a guest of Gov. Henry McMaster, Haley's successor. The entourage, which entered through a veritable tunnel of Trump supporters on its way to a private suite, also included South Carolina's senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, giving the former president a show of local political force at a game featuring Haley's alma mater.
McMaster ascended to the governor's office in 2017 when Trump elevated Haley to United Nations ambassador. Graham and Haley have mostly been allies over the years. But both men now back Trump, and the former president enjoys a wide polling lead among Republican primary voters. That includes nationally and in early nominating states like South Carolina.
At halftime, Trump came down to the field with McMaster, drawing mostly cheers and a smattering of boos as he walked around, posed for a few photos and waved. ESPN's broadcast on the SEC Network also showed the former president sitting with McMaster during the game.
Hours before kickoff, Trump's campaign announced that he had been endorsed by "more South Carolina legislators than all opposing candidates combined," including new backing from six state lawmakers who had previously supported U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, before the South Carolinian ended his presidential bid earlier this month.
Columbia was primed for Trump's visit. Around the stadium Saturday afternoon, more than a half-dozen electronic billboards around the capital city of Columbia boasted a message noting Trump's 2020 election loss and his pending legal cases: "You lost. You're guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald."
Some vendors around the venue, meanwhile, hawked Trump-related merchandise, including "Trump 2020" flags, from the previous election cycle. And some fans entering the stadium before Trump's arrival chanted "Let's Go Brandon!" -- a derogatory reference to President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020.
Asked about the coming primary matchup with Trump, Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas called her "the only candidate with momentum" and referenced Haley's previous come-from-behind victories.
"South Carolinians know their governor has what it takes to win because they've seen her beat the odds before -- not just once, but twice," she said.
Trump has enjoyed tweaking Haley in her own state before. "In 2016, South Carolina gave us 44 out of 46 counties -- that's not so bad," he said at a state GOP dinner in August. "I can't wait to win all 46. We want to win all 46."
South Carolina falls fourth in the GOP voting calendar after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, with the state's first-in-the-South primary coming up on Feb. 24, 2024. Several Southern states follow on March 5 as part of the Super Tuesday slate that puts more delegates up for grabs than any other day in the primary campaign.
Trump's South Carolina and Super Tuesday romps in 2016 gave him a delegate lead he would never relinquish.
Haley has answered Trump in recent weeks by emphasizing her roots as she campaigns in Iowa, which opens voting nationally with its Jan. 15 caucuses.
"I'm not going anywhere," she said recently in Ankeny, predicting a strong showing in the caucuses. "Then I go head-to-head with Trump in my home state of South Carolina. And we take it."
Trump, who tried to buy an NFL team in the 1980s and ended up part of a failed alternative league, has enjoyed sports cameos over the years. But college football has afforded him his most generous welcomes. Earlier this fall, he attended the Iowa State-Iowa game in Ames, Iowa, including stopping at a fraternity house before kickoff. And while he was president, he attended the 2018 national championship game in Atlanta and the 2019 Alabama-LSU regular season game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
------
Barrow reported from Atlanta.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon, who brought Big Macs to the Soviet Union, dead at 86
George Cohon, the founder of McDonald's Canada whose efforts helped expand the fast food giant into the Soviet Union died Friday night.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian high commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's high commissioner to Canada says.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
Canada
-
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
-
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
-
The Ontario Liberal party begins voting for a new leader today. Here's how it works
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
-
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
World
-
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials said.
-
Lebanese residents of border towns come back during a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel
With a cautious calm prevailing over the border area in south Lebanon on Saturday, the second day of a four-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, villages that had emptied of their residents came back to life -- at least briefly.
-
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
-
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
-
Rep. George Santos says he expects to be kicked out of Congress as expulsion vote looms
Rep. George Santos has said he expects to be expelled from Congress following a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee that found substantial evidence of lawbreaking by the New York Republican.
-
At least 10 people killed in Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held village, the opposition says
Syrian government forces shelled a northwestern village Saturday killing at least 10 people, including seven children, as they picked olives, a paramedic group and relatives of the victims said.
Politics
-
Exclusive
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian high commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's high commissioner to Canada says.
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
Health
-
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
Business
-
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon, who brought Big Macs to the Soviet Union, dead at 86
George Cohon, the founder of McDonald's Canada whose efforts helped expand the fast food giant into the Soviet Union died Friday night.
-
Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms
Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces' missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers' fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space.
-
U.S. customs officers seized a fake Richard Mille watch. If real, it would have been worth US$3.7 million
U.S. customs officers seized a shipment from India that contained a counterfeit version of an extremely rare watch.
Lifestyle
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
-
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Sports
-
AC Milan's Francesco Camarda becomes the youngest player in Serie A history at age 15
AC Milan's 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday.
-
Male soccer players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women
Players and coaches across the top men's soccer league in Italy had red marks painted on their faces to promote a campaign for the elimination of violence against women on Saturday.
-
Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with quickest 50 goals
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken another scoring record by tallying his 50th Premier League goal faster than anyone in league history.
Autos
-
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.
-
Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars, erasing gains from cleaner tech. EVs would help
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30 per cent over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests.
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.