    • Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

    Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis.

    The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence.

    He is also expected to renew his appeal for a peaceful end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

    Leaders of the G7 countries announced on Thursday that they will deliver a US$50-billion loan to Ukraine using interest earned on profits from Russia's frozen central bank assets as collateral.

    Canada, for its part, has promised to pitch in $5 billion toward the loan.

    Trudeau met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday morning and is scheduled to meet with the Pope and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

    Trudeau was in a working session on migration in the morning while leaders will hold a working luncheon on the Indo-Pacific and economic security.

    Migration is a priority for summit host Italy and its right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who’s seeking to increase investment and funding for African nations as a means of reducing migratory pressure on Europe.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

    - With files from The Associated Press

