Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis.
The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence.
He is also expected to renew his appeal for a peaceful end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
Leaders of the G7 countries announced on Thursday that they will deliver a US$50-billion loan to Ukraine using interest earned on profits from Russia's frozen central bank assets as collateral.
Canada, for its part, has promised to pitch in $5 billion toward the loan.
Trudeau met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday morning and is scheduled to meet with the Pope and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.
Trudeau was in a working session on migration in the morning while leaders will hold a working luncheon on the Indo-Pacific and economic security.
Migration is a priority for summit host Italy and its right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who’s seeking to increase investment and funding for African nations as a means of reducing migratory pressure on Europe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.
- With files from The Associated Press
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
DEVELOPING Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Moscow-occupied areas and drops NATO bid -- nonstarters for Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to 'immediately' order a ceasefire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.
Maker of Jeep and Dodge plans to kill chrome on cars, citing risks to those who make it
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
'Pray for me… not against!' Pope Francis tells star-studded cast of global comedians
As world leaders gather in Italy for a summit addressing entrenched global crises, Pope Francis hosted an international gathering of a different sort on Friday to broadcast his own message – of the importance of humour.
Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
-
'It just caught my eye': Funnel cloud spotted near Saltcoats, Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in just funnel clouds.
-
'Too much warming': Polar bears in Hudson Bay could go extinct by 2030s if global temperatures continue to increase
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
-
Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair says more help coming for Ukraine, Latvia
Canada's minister of defence says the federal government is committed to supporting Ukraine.
-
Manufacturing sales up in Canada, at $70.8B in April
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.1 per cent to $70.8 billion in April, helped by gains in sales of transportation equipment, primary metals and chemical products.
-
Citizen's arrest by Barrhaven eyewear store owner caught on camera
A store owner in Barrhaven who has been robbed multiple times wasn't going to let it happen again. Against the advice of police, he stepped in to stop another robbery from happening right in his store.
'Under threat': U.S. Navy faces intense combat against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels
The U.S. Navy prepared for decades to potentially fight the Soviet Union, then later Russia and China, on the world's waterways. But instead of a global power, the Navy finds itself locked in combat with a shadowy, Iran-backed rebel group based in Yemen.
-
Demolition of Parkland high school massacre site begins
For six years, a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people, was a nightmare frozen in time.
-
Alex Jones could lose his Infowars platform to pay for Sandy Hook conspiracy lawsuit
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appears on the brink of losing the Infowars media platform as a bankruptcy judge is set to rule on whether to liquidate his assets.
-
Florida prepares for next round of heavy rainfall after storms swamp southern part of the state
Forecasters warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the southern parts of the state, with worsening conditions expected Friday.
-
Teen faces more terrorism charges after alleged stabbing of bishop and priest in Australia
A 16-year-old boy accused of committing a terrorist act by stabbing a bishop in a Sydney church in April faces two additional charges, a court was told on Friday.
-
U.S. submarine pulls into Guantanamo Bay a day after Russian warships arrive in Cuba
A U.S. Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.
Canada's defence investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada looks on track to meet NATO's military spending guideline soon, Defence Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the region warms quickly due to climate change.
-
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
Isaac the therapy dog turning 10 after hundreds of visits to kids at CHEO and Ronald McDonald House
Isaac the yellow lab is about to turn 10 years old and has dedicated most of his life to bringing joy to children at Ronald McDonald House and CHEO, making an immeasurable difference when it's needed most.
-
It's not your imagination. Men really do eat more meat than women, study says
It's a popular notion that men eat more meat than women. Now, new research says it's true around the world.
-
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
-
What is Apple's AI doing with your data?
Apple’s splashy announcement at its Worldwide Developers Conference this week that it’s adding artificial intelligence to its products, and partnering with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, has raised many questions about how Apple’s AI offerings will work.
-
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
'The Boys,' Amazon's hit superhero satire show, will end with Season 5
“The Boys,” Amazon Prime Video’s epic superhero satire series, will end with its fifth season.
-
-
Disney casts 17-year-old Australian Catherine Laga'aia to star in live-action 'Moana'
An Australian teenager of Samoan heritage has been announced as the star of the upcoming live-action version of the hit Disney movie 'Moana.'
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
-
Shipping industry looks for consensus on sustainable fuels ahead of net-zero goals
Global shippers convened in Montreal on Thursday to sort out which sustainable fuels their vessels should use -- a key question given that boats built today will still be running in 2050.
-
'You go and do your job and get out': Volunteer firefighter has been with N.B. department for 60 years
A New Brunswick man has been a volunteer firefighter for 60 years.
-
Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from single middle school
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
-
Halifax Tides FC: Northern Super League announces East Coast team's name, new logo
The name and logo of Halifax's first-ever professional women's soccer team was revealed Thursday night during a launch event in the city.
-
Big boost to Edmonton economy during Oilers playoff run
Locals and visitors to Edmonton have spent $179 million in the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's US$56 billion pay, company's move to Texas
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
-
Zero-emission vehicle registrations jump 53 per cent in the first quarter: StatCan
Significantly more Canadians were driving zero-emissions vehicles in the first quarter compared with a year ago.
'Too much warming': Polar bears in Hudson Bay could go extinct by 2030s if global temperatures continue to increase
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Swift Current offers to temporarily rename itself if Taylor Swift returns to Sask.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Video shows chaotic Burnaby crash that led to power outage
A dramatic crash caught on camera in Burnaby on Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
-
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
-
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in library washroom arrested: Toronto police
Toronto police say a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he followed into a public washroom at a library in the city has been arrested.
Work resumes on broken feeder main; water restrictions remain in place
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
-
Fueling Brains Academy says handbook clause raising parent's ire was 'improperly included'
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Worker's fingers injured after hand got stuck in machine in Ottawa's east-end
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end.
-
Off to mainly cloudy Friday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
The capital woke up to a mainly cloudy day this Friday after an eventful night with thunderstorms.
-
Falling tree from storm leaves uninsured driver with minor injuries in Augusta Township
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver not only sustained minor injuries during Thursday's storm, but is also facing charges in Augusta Township.
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
-
Whooping cough cases on the rise in Quebec, Montreal confirms cases
There is a growing number of cases of whooping cough in Quebec, with most cases occurring in the Eastern Townships and the Beauce. However, the cases appear to be spreading to other areas, including Montreal.
-
Edmonton Oilers' frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final
Unable to complete a third-period comeback, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination despite arguably being the better team in two of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Bobrovsky, missed chances biggest factors in Oilers' Game 3 loss to Panthers
You could say the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final came from multiple cuts. The deepest cut of all, though, came from goaltending, specifically the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.
-
'Extreme' speed believed to be factor in 3-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.
Gas prices increase slightly in N.B., P.E.I.
Gas prices increased slightly overnight in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while there was no change in regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia.
-
Uncovered debris a growing problem for N.S. community
Erosion is uncovering large amounts of junk in Hartlen Point just outside Eastern Passage, N.S.
-
Grand Manan, N.B., secures plane for air ambulance services
Grand Manan, N.B., officially has a plane for an air ambulance service to and from the island, but it’s still waiting for the construction of a hangar.
'A sureal experience': Manitoban watches tornado touch down beside him, obliterate property
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
‘The need has never been greater’: Rural Manitoba food bank usage on the rise
Food banks in rural Manitoba are seeing a rise in users and for some, it comes at the cost of their bottom line.
'It just caught my eye': Funnel cloud spotted near Saltcoats, Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in just funnel clouds.
-
Sask. producers claim 98% of crops in the ground as seeding wraps up
Rain has continued to cause issues for some producers in northeast and east-central Saskatchewan this spring. Regardless, a total of 98 per cent of crops are reportedly in the ground.
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
-
'Need to go further': Saskatoon bus drivers' union pushes back on new transit safety plan
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
-
-
-
-
Tribunal rejects northern Ont. woman’s complaint that masking rules violated her human rights
A Timmins-area woman who was refused access to a medical appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic because she refused to wear a mask has lost her human rights complaint.
Knights open 2024/25 season in home-and-home series with Flint
The London Knights will begin defence of the Ontario Hockey League championship at home on Sept. 27 against Flint. The Knights followed the OHL title with a runner-up performance at the Memorial Cup, held in Saginaw, MI.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal's office notified after structure fire at century home
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
Spits open new OHL season against Sarnia
The Windsor Spitfires will host Kitchener in the home opener of the 2024/25 season on Sept. 28. Just ahead of Windsor's first game at the WFCU Centre, the Spits will visit Sarnia for the Sting home opener on Sept. 27.
-
-
Homeowner confronts break-in suspect with stolen DVD player
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and stole a DVD player.
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Westbound Whoop-Up Drive expected to be a slow go Friday due to patching work
Lethbridge commuters who use Whoop-Up Drive may want to switch up their routes Friday morning.
-
Water levels in southern Alberta reservoirs creep towards normal
Southern Alberta reservoirs are filling up as the spring melt comes to an end.
-
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services finding new methods to conserve water
Water is an indispensable tool for fighting fires, but lower-than-normal water levels have inspired Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) to find ways to save on water usage.
Sudbury area safety blitz sees 12 commercial vehicle taken off the road
A three-day safety blitz performed by Sudbury and provincial police alongside the Ministry of Transportation saw 12 commercial vehicles taken off the road and dozens of charges laid.
-
Top archers descend on the Sault this weekend for provincial championship
Dozens of Ontario’s top young archers will be in the Sault this weekend as the city hosts this year’s provincial archery championship.
-
Sault police raid East Street residence
Officers with the Sault police crime suppression unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence on East Street.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.