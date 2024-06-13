Man pleads not guilty in pipe bomb attack on Massachusetts group Satanic Temple

DEVELOPING Tornado warnings issued across Quebec and Ontario, two potentially detected by radar
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
An Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at the Massachusetts headquarters of a group called The Satanic Temple pleaded not guilty Thursday at his arraignment in federal court in Boston.
Sean Patrick Palmer, of Perkins, Oklahoma, has been charged with using an explosive to damage a building following an attack in April on the headquarters, which is also used as an art gallery.
The Salem-based group says on its website that it campaigns for secularism and individual liberties and that its members don't actually worship Satan.
Palmer is due back in court on July 30 and agreed to remain in custody. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to US$250,000.
The Satanic Temple says on its website that it doesn't believe in the existence of Satan or the supernatural.
A lawyer representing Palmer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Investigators said surveillance cameras showed a man walking up to the building soon after 4 a.m. on April 8, wearing a face covering, tactical vest and gloves. The man then ignited an improvised explosive device, threw it at the main entrance and ran away. The bomb partially detonated, resulting in some minor fire damage, authorities said.
The bomb appeared to be made from a piece of plastic pipe, authorities said, and they were able to extract a DNA sample from a single hair on the bomb.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said investigators found a six-page note in a flowerbed near the attack addressed to "Dear Satanist" and urged repentance. Authorities said Palmer had posted similar comments on social media.
The Attorney's Office also said surveillance footage showed a black Volvo registered to Palmer driving erratically in the area before and after the incident.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Locals and visitors to Edmonton have spent $179 million in the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a young dog who was surrendered last week with her tail severely injured and her mouth duct-taped shut in a "homemade muzzle."
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in funnel clouds.
A store owner in Barrhaven who has been robbed multiple times wasn't going to let it happen again. Against the advice of police, he stepped in to stop another robbery from happening right in his store.
Donna Bartlett says she was overcome with emotion when standing earlier this week at the landfill where her granddaughter's remains were dumped more than two years ago. It was Bartlett's second time to the site where Marcedes Myran’s remains are believed to be, and the first time she says she felt hopeful.
The City of Toronto exposed developer Tridel's banking information to the public, city officials have confirmed.
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
A remote Australian community has taken revenge on a massive saltwater crocodile by eating the 3.6-metre (11.8-foot) beast blamed for devouring pets and chasing children.
Donald Trump made a triumphant return Thursday to Capitol Hill, whipping up House and Senate Republicans in his first meetings since the Jan.6, 2 021 attacks, cheered by GOP lawmakers who find themselves newly energized by his bid to retake the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.
Israeli forces raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing three Palestinians and detaining several others in what the army described as an operation to pre-empt militant attacks.
A U.S. Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.
The federal Conservatives are asking the Jewish community in a Toronto riding to send Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a message about his "betrayal" by voting for the Tory candidate in an upcoming byelection.
It's a popular notion that men eat more meat than women. Now, new research says it's true around the world.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Inuk singer-songwriter, activist and filmmaker Elisapie is among the three Indigenous artists on Canada Post's new series of stamps.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
Unifor says 35 of its members at Global News have been laid off as part of changes announced Wednesday by Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global shippers convened in Montreal on Thursday to sort out which sustainable fuels their vessels should use -- a key question given that boats built today will still be running in 2050.
Quebec provincial police have arrested five people in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud and the theft of data belonging to almost 10 million clients of the co-operative financial group Desjardins.
A New Brunswick man has been a volunteer firefighter for 60 years.
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
Utah Hockey Club will be the name of the NHL team playing its games in Salt Lake City beginning this fall, with a long-term identity still to come.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
Significantly more Canadians were driving zero-emissions vehicles in the first quarter compared with a year ago.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
From a massive concert at BC Place to a fashion show for dogs, there's a lot of variety on offer in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some of the things that are happening.
Golfers can now legally purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic cocktails at two of Vancouver's public pitch-and-putt courses.
A woman who works in the sex trade was violently, sexually assaulted by a man who picked her up in his car on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week, according to authorities, who say the suspect is still at-large.
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather at a home in Etobicoke last April.
Southern Alberta reservoirs are filling up as the spring melt comes to an end.
A Bowness resident has created a petition calling for financial compensation for those most impacted by the city’s water shortage.
Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.
Severe weather moving across eastern Ontario has triggered several alerts, including some tornado warnings.
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
There are tornado warnings in two areas of Quebec, while watches remain in several regions across the province.
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are out on the ice for warm ups ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Edmonton's police chief held a general discussion with the media Thursday, touching on topics including enforcement levels, photo radar and downtown safety.
As the Edmonton Oilers chase the Stanley Cup, alumni Kevin Lowe says it's "fantastic" to see "Edmonton's name where it deserves to be."
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
After the Regina German Club's newly purchased unit was destroyed, Regina Plumbing and Heating decided to donate a new A/C unit.
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
Oxford OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.
Pride month in Oxford County has been marred once again by what some are calling an act of hatred.
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The City of Windsor is warning residents about a text message scam that tells people to pay their overdue parking tickets.
Tourism in the Windsor-Essex area has shown significant recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) leadership.
An alleged parental abduction has ended peacefully, and a missing 8-year-old boy has been safely located, according to Windsor Police Service (WPS).
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Water is an indispensable tool for fighting fires, but lower-than-normal water levels have inspired Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) to find ways to save on water usage.
The family of murder victim Colton Crowshoe is growing increasingly frustrated with delays in the case.
Dozens of Ontario’s top young archers will be in the Sault this weekend as the city hosts this year’s provincial archery championship.
Officers with the Sault police crime suppression unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence on East Street.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
