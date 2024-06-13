Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while "undefeated" last year, but ultimately decided that he "can't" walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
In an interview on the "ReThinking" podcast published earlier this week, host and psychologist Adam Grant asked the prime minister about how often he thinks about quitting.
"These days, not at all," Trudeau said.
"There was a moment last year, as I was facing some difficult moments in my marriage, where I really wondered, 'OK, is there a path?' And I just realized, that's not me," he said.
"There is so much to do still, and the stakes are higher in some ways for our democracies than ever before," the prime minister continued.
"The need to try and hold things together in a rational discourse … doing things that are meaningful and are going to nudge the arc of the moral universe forward, matters so much that I couldn't be the person I am, the fighter I am and say, 'yeah, no, this particular fight I'm walking away from,' I can't do that yet."
In August 2023, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they were separating, but would continue to co-parent, after 18 years of marriage.
In the teaser soundbite off the top of the episode, Trudeau was clipped talking about thinking of stepping aside and giving "someone else a chance at it, and say 'OK, I've done enough, let me go out undefeated,'" but that section was not in the main interview that was released.
Trudeau said while he isn't planning on going anywhere – questions about the prime minister's future have been swirling for months – he does do regular check-ins to affirm that he's "all-in," even though "it's harder now" and despite his opponent "getting traction for all the wrong reasons."
"If you're going to be honest about doing a job like this, that has the responsibilities and the impact that it has, you have to … check that you're up for it," he said. "Because people out there … deserve a leader that is focused on them with everything they have every single day."
For some time now Trudeau and his party have been running a consistent second in the polls to the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre, with both the prime minister's personal approval numbers and overall party standing sliding.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau departs Ottawa on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, on route to Italy to attend the G7 Summit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Asked how he deals with knowing that no matter what he does, millions of people disapprove of his decisions or dislike him, Trudeau said he tries to not take it personally, and reminds himself that if no one had a strong opinion of him it would mean he wouldn't be doing anything consequential.
"The line is you, no matter what you're doing, you know 30 per cent like you, 30 per cent hate you, 40 per cent are completely indifferent to the fact that you even exist," Trudeau said. "You don't get into this job because you want to be popular, or you want to be liked, or if you do you're in for a rude awakening because that's not what this job is all about."
A recent Nanos Research survey found that 56 per cent of respondents said they'd prefer the Liberals campaign with someone other than Trudeau as leader, while just 17 per cent said they think he should stay on.
Trudeau said what continues to drive him amidst the polarization is feeling like he's making a meaningful difference in people's lives.
"Being able to sort of detach yourself from people's perceptions of you is really, really important in a job that requires a certain amount of popularity, for people to vote for you, but you cannot allow that to drive you or even define you."
When it comes to the more extreme instances, Trudeau said he tries to go to "a place of empathy" and remind himself that no matter how those individuals feel, he still has to think about how to govern in a way that helps them.
"It gets harder when it goes to my family or some of my team members… Because that's coming after my people. Come after me all you like."
He also conceded that he's still rethinking how Canadians ended up coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic "so divided," and what he can to do "bring Canadians back together."
Trudeau has been making the rounds on popular U.S. and Canadian podcasts in recent months, sitting down for longer-form conversations, as part of a refreshed digital media strategy targeting millennials and Gen Z voters that his office started rolling out around the budget.
In the interview, the prime minister spoke directly to the motivations behind this "politics in full sentences" messaging pivot.
Trudeau said that while his teacher instincts are to explain his policies to get people to see why they're the right move – he used the carbon price as an example – the feedback he's received from his staff and MPs is "stop it with the explaining."
He said he's been told that he needs to just "get out there and talk about the world we're building and reassure people that you've got the plan and you're confident in it."
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
DEVELOPING Five tornado warnings issued across Quebec and Ontario
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
WATCH Residents of town buried in mayflies turn to leafblowers to remove bodies
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
'My dogs were never trained to harm nobody': Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
G7 leaders reach deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Family of victim of admitted serial killer reflects on plan to search landfill
Donna Bartlett says she was overcome with emotion when standing earlier this week at the landfill where her granddaughter's remains were dumped more than two years ago. It was Bartlett's second time to the site where Marcedes Myran’s remains are believed to be, and the first time she says she felt hopeful.
Uber says new B.C. gig-worker rules punish customers, businesses
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
RCMP 'won't be able to talk to' bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
A crocodile was terrorizing this Australian town. So residents cooked and ate it
A remote Australian community has taken revenge on a massive saltwater crocodile by eating the 3.6-metre (11.8-foot) beast blamed for devouring pets and chasing children.
-
Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican lawmakers, a first meeting since Jan. 6 attack
Donald Trump made a triumphant return Thursday to Capitol Hill, whipping up House and Senate Republicans in his first meetings since the Jan.6, 2 021 attacks, cheered by GOP lawmakers who find themselves newly energized by his bid to retake the White House.
-
Biden says he won't offer commutation to his son after gun sentence
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.
-
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians, seize weapons in West Bank raid
Israeli forces raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing three Palestinians and detaining several others in what the army described as an operation to pre-empt militant attacks.
-
U.S. submarine pulls into Guantanamo Bay a day after Russian warships arrive in Cuba
A U.S. Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.
-
Two more tourists missing on Greek islands as heatwave grips country
Two tourists, one from the United States and one from the Netherlands, have disappeared while hiking separately in Greece, authorities in the Mediterranean country have revealed.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
-
It's not your imagination. Men really do eat more meat than women, study says
It's a popular notion that men eat more meat than women. Now, new research says it's true around the world.
-
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
-
Swift Current offers to temporarily rename itself if Taylor Swift returns to Sask.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
-
Celine Dion goes public with her private health struggles: What we've learned so far
Celine Dion is opening up about her life-altering neurological disorder ahead of the release of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'
Unifor says 35 Global News jobs cut across the country
Unifor says 35 of its members at Global News have been laid off as part of changes announced Wednesday by Corus Entertainment Inc.
-
Five more arrests, including main suspect, in fraud, data theft at Desjardins
Quebec provincial police have arrested five people in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud and the theft of data belonging to almost 10 million clients of the co-operative financial group Desjardins.
-
Uber says new B.C. gig-worker rules punish customers, businesses
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from single middle school
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
-
'They were clapping for me:' Train employee lets seven-year-old transit enthusiast announce next stop north of Toronto
Seven-year-old Nicco Di Mauro’s love of public transit reached a new level last weekend when a Metrolinx employee handed him the microphone on a GO train and let the young commuter make an announcement to his fellow passengers.
Utah Hockey Club will be the name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City for its inaugural season
Utah Hockey Club will be the name of the NHL team playing its games in Salt Lake City beginning this fall, with a long-term identity still to come.
-
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
-
Canada's last Stanley Cup win: How the Montreal Canadiens scored decades of memories
Montreal Canadiens fans have a few words of advice for those in Edmonton now dreaming of lining a parade route and watching their Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup: enjoy the ride.
Tesla shareholders approve CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
-
Zero-emission vehicle registrations jump 53 per cent in the first quarter: StatCan
Significantly more Canadians were driving zero-emissions vehicles in the first quarter compared with a year ago.
-
Calgary warns of fake parking ticket scam: 'Destroy it'
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
Swift Current offers to temporarily rename itself if Taylor Swift returns to Sask.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Woman in sex trade violently assaulted on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
A woman who works in the sex trade was violently, sexually assaulted by a man who picked her up in his car on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week, according to authorities, who say the suspect is still at-large.
-
Campsite reservation reseller busted by B.C. officials
Someone reselling reservations to two popular B.C. campsites was recently busted by the province, which stepped in and cancelled the bookings.
-
Man assaulted with 'large wooden stick' in Burnaby park: RCMP
A man walking in Burnaby's Central Park on Wednesday morning was assaulted by a stranger wielding a "large wooden stick," according to authorities.
DEVELOPING 'All the conditions are aligned:' Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Man charged after 90-year-old grandfather killed in assault and stabbing at Etobicoke home
A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather at a home in Etobicoke last April.
-
One of 15-year-old boys charged in stabbing on TTC bus had concealed knife: police
A 15-year-old boy involved in a stabbing on a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Wednesday was allegedly carrying a knife, Toronto police say.
'My dogs were never trained to harm nobody': Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
-
Petition launched calling for water-shortage compensation in Bowness
A Bowness resident has created a petition calling for financial compensation for those most impacted by the city’s water shortage.
-
Family of Colton Crowshoe grows frustrated over Alberta justice system delays
The family of murder victim Colton Crowshoe is growing increasingly frustrated with delays in the case.
BREAKING CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson announces decision to step away from the anchor desk
Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.
-
Severe weather alerts, including tornado warnings, in effect across eastern Ontario
Severe weather moving across eastern Ontario has triggered several alerts, including some tornado warnings.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in west Ottawa has been deemed a homicide.
Quebec reaches tentative deal with family doctors
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
-
WEATHER Tornado alerts issued for multiple regions of Quebec
There are tornado warnings in two areas of Quebec, while watches remain in several regions across the province.
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
-
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
-
1 wanted in connection with $900K Edmonton drug bust
More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
RCMP 'won't be able to talk to' bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
Family of victim of admitted serial killer reflects on plan to search landfill
Donna Bartlett says she was overcome with emotion when standing earlier this week at the landfill where her granddaughter's remains were dumped more than two years ago. It was Bartlett's second time to the site where Marcedes Myran’s remains are believed to be, and the first time she says she felt hopeful.
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
Four of 6 opening week CFL fines belong to Riders
Four members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders have received fines for their actions in a season opening win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Five-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Regina
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Police respond to fake call about shooting at Kitchener Market
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.
'Need to go further': Saskatoon bus drivers' union says new transit safety plan falls short
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
Oxford Pride supporters decry rainbow boardwalk damage as act of hate
Pride month in Oxford County has been marred once again by what some are calling an act of hatred.
-
Nearly 500 volunteers take part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
-
Western’s massive residence project on Richmond Street exempted from municipal planning oversight
Stakeholders are sounding the alarm after the provincial government stripped municipalities of the ability to make planning-related decisions about residential development on university lands.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Here's how a group of citizens are helping Barrie police curb auto thefts
After the latest wave of auto thefts in Barrie, police are becoming more reliant on increasing their partnerships with local community groups, including Citizens on Patrol.
'It's a scam': Windsor's parking enforcement warns of parking ticket text message scam
The City of Windsor is warning residents about a text message scam that tells people to pay their overdue parking tickets.
-
Tourism coming back strong post-COVID, TWEPI reports
Tourism in the Windsor-Essex area has shown significant recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) leadership.
-
Child located after reported abduction: Windsor police
An alleged parental abduction has ended peacefully, and a missing 8-year-old boy has been safely located, according to Windsor Police Service (WPS).
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
Uber says new B.C. gig-worker rules punish customers, businesses
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services finding new methods to conserve water
Water is an indispensable tool for fighting fires, but lower-than-normal water levels have inspired Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) to find ways to save on water usage.
-
Family of Colton Crowshoe grows frustrated over Alberta justice system delays
The family of murder victim Colton Crowshoe is growing increasingly frustrated with delays in the case.
-
Blood Tribe to develop family preservation code legislation
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
Sault police raid East Street residence
Officers with the Sault police crime suppression unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence on East Street.
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
-
SPONSORED CTV Northern Ontario summer kickoff
Summer begins next week and CTV Northern Ontario wants to help you get ready with ideas and tips for barbecue, salads and desserts.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.