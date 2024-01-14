Denmark's queen is abdicating the throne. More royals have been doing that lately

Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Queen Margrethe II will become Denmark's first monarch to abdicate in nearly 900 years when she hands over the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on Sunday. Margrethe always maintained during her 52-year-reign that she wouldn't quit, but back surgery and other ailments left her unable to undertake as much as she could in the past. "Time takes its toll," she said, announcing her plans to abdicate in a New Year's address that stunned the kingdom.
For centuries monarchs were far more likely to die from disease or violence than to hand over titles that carried real power before the democratic era of constitutional monarchies.
But as life expectancy grows ever longer, even a schedule of symbolic duties can be exhausting in a monarch's later years. Queen Elizabeth II stuck by a commitment she made as a young woman to devote her life to service -- and reigned 70 years before dying on the throne at the age of 96 in 2022.
"Abdication has become more common because people are becoming older and older," said Lars Hovbakke Sorensen, a Danish historian and lecturer. "Therefore, we have more old monarchs in Europe and (thus) older crown princes and crown princesses."
He cited as an example King Charles III who took over after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died when he was 74.
Here is a look at some sovereigns who have handed over their thrones to their younger and more energetic heirs in the past years.
Emperor Akihito abdicated in 2019 at the age of 85, citing age and declining health in his decision to hand over the throne to his son Emperor Naruhito. It was Japan's first abdication in two centuries.
Akihito had devoted his three-decades long reign to making amends for a war fought in his father's name while bringing the aloof monarchy closer to the people. His era was the first in Japan's modern history without war.
Akihito prepared his nation for the step by expressing a wish years earlier to abdicate while he was still well and capable. He won overwhelming public support for stepping down from a role with symbolic but no real political power, and the nation celebrated the imperial succession.
The emperor emeritus is 90 years old.
Juan Carlos I, now 86, abdicated in disgrace in 2014. He had once been so popular that many Spaniards would say that they were "not monarchists, but Juan Carlists." Those who remember him in his younger years recall the key role he played in ensuring Spain's safe transition from decades of Francisco Franco's dictatorship to a modern constitutional monarchy.
It helped that a pliant press covered up his long history of affairs and indiscretions.
His relations with the Spanish public began to crack in 2012, when the former patron of the World Wide Fund for Nature injured himself on an elephant hunting trip in Botswana while his subjects back home were living through a full-blown economic crisis.
Some Spaniards began to wonder if it was time for Spain's third republic of the past 150 years.
Juan Carlos left Spain in August 2020 amid investigations into his involvement in alleged financial wrongdoings. Spanish prosecutors had to shelve their case after concluding that the alleged misbehaviour, involving millions of euros in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos had legal immunity as king.
His behaviour is widely viewed as a public embarrassment that tarnished the crown, and King Felipe has tried to rebuild the reputation of the House of Bourbon. Felipe renounced his inheritance from Juan Carlos and stripped him of his state-provided subsidy in 2020 in a groundbreaking move to distance himself from his father.
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands may have started a trend toward royals retiring when she announced her abdication in 2013, shortly before turning 75 and after a 33-year reign. In explaining her decision to hand over the throne to her son, King Willem-Alexander, she said she believed it was time to pass responsibility to a new generation.
Beatrix was quickly followed in her abdication by her Belgian counterpart, King Albert II, and not long after that by Spain's Juan Carlos.
Abdication is the norm at the egalitarian House of Orange. Beatrix's mother -- Juliana -- and her mother's mother -- Wilhelmina -- all stood down and eased into retirement.
Three months after Beatrix' abdication, King Albert II decided to hand over the throne of his fractious kingdom to his son, Philippe. At 79, Albert said his age and health no longer allowed him to fulfill all of his duties.
The step in 2013 ended nearly two decades of steady reign over a country divided between northern Dutch-speaking Flanders and French-speaking southern Wallonia.
He was the first king to voluntarily abdicate since Belgium gained its independence in 1830.
Before his abdication, King Albert II fought rumours that he had fathered a daughter out of wedlock, though several years after his retirement he recognized the artist formerly known as Delphine Boel as his daughter and she became recognized as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine.
Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani of Qatar was also among the rash of royals who retired in 2013, handing over power to his fourth son.
At age 61, he stressed the importance of shifting leadership to more youthful hands. The move was viewed as an indirect acknowledgment of the demands for reforms opened by the Arab Spring, which began in 2011 with successful revolutions ousting leaders in Tunisia and Egypt and spread across the Arab world.
His decision to retire went counter a tradition among the Gulf's other ruling dynasties of power being surrendered through death or palace coup.
Pope Benedict XVI shocked the Catholic world in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff in 600 years to step down. Though he wasn't a king, a pope has the robes and many other trappings of royalty -- and more real power than many monarchs in the world today.
Benedict cited declining health due to old age when he took that step at the age of 85. He lived another decade, dying just over a year ago at age 95.
Benedict chose Feb. 11, 2013 -- a Vatican holiday, with a routine audience with his cardinals -- to make the historic announcement in Latin that he would become the first pope since Gregory XII in 1415 to resign.
He largely lived out his pledge to spend the rest of his life in prayer and meditation in a monastery in the Vatican gardens.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday.
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast to coast.
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics.
Four B.C. residents were indicted in the U.S. this week in connection to a series of "long-running international securities fraud schemes," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's contentious relations with China over the next four years.
South Africa says more than 50 countries have expressed support for its case at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the war in Gaza. Others, including the United States, have strongly rejected South Africa's allegation that Israel is violating the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Many more have remained silent.
The Mexican government sent 25,000 troops to Acapulco after the resort was hit by Hurricane Otis on Oct. 25, but apparently that hasn't stopped the violence this week.
The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration keeps pressing Israel to reengage with Palestinians as partners once fighting in Gaza is over and support their eventual independence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps saying no.
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Someday soon, someone will be walking down the street proudly carrying a ludicrously capacious bag, bought for a ludicrously capacious price. The voluminous Burberry tote is one of the most famous props used on "Succession," the famed HBO saga of the Roy family dynasty, and it sold at auction Saturday for US$18,750.
Venturini Fendi said she was inspired by Princess Anne, whom she called 'the chicest woman in the world,' capable of 'maintaining her femininity while wearing a uniform,' the epitome of masculinity.
When it comes to the world of celebrities, there can sometimes be a sense they belong to the public. But entertainers, even ones who often write or sing or share about their personal lives, still deserve some privacy.
Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
The barista tipped the jug of smooth, foamy milk over the latte, pouring slowly at first, then lifting and tilting the jug like a choreographed dance to paint the petals of a tulip.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder at kickoff and intrepid fans bundled up in parkas, snow pants and ski goggles.
The Palestinian soccer team gets its first test at the Asian Cup on Sunday, with its preparations having been made harder by no domestic soccer and limited opportunities to play competitive matches.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
