Death toll rises to 5 in gun attack near synagogue on Tunisian island of Djerba

A tourist visits La Ghriba, the oldest synagogue in Africa, on the Island of Djerba, southern Tunisia, Oct. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File) A tourist visits La Ghriba, the oldest synagogue in Africa, on the Island of Djerba, southern Tunisia, Oct. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social