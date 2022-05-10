Crucial NATO decisions expected in Finland, Sweden this week
To join or not to join? The NATO question is coming to a head this week in Finland and Sweden where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered the long-held belief that remaining outside the military alliance was the best way to avoid trouble with their giant neighbour.
If Finland’s president and the governing Social Democrats in both countries come out in favour of accession in the next few days, NATO could soon add two members right on Russia’s doorstep.
That would be a historic development for the two Nordic countries: Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Soviet Union in World War II.
NATO membership was never seriously considered in Stockholm and Helsinki until Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Virtually overnight, the conversation in both capitals shifted from “Why should we join?" to “How long does it take?”
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv square
- WATCH: Paul Workman on Putin blaming the West for war in Ukraine
Along with hard-nosed Ukrainian resistance and wide-ranging Western sanctions, it’s one of the most significant ways in which the invasion appears to have backfired on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
If Finland and Sweden join the alliance, Russia would find itself completely surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic.
“There is no going back to the status quo before the invasion,” said Heli Hautala, a Finnish diplomat previously posted to Moscow and a research fellow at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the Western leader who appeared to have the best rapport with Putin before the Ukraine war, is expected to announce his stance on NATO membership on Thursday. The governing Social Democratic parties in both countries are set to present their positions this weekend.
If their answer is “yes,” there would be robust majorities in both parliaments for NATO membership, paving the way for formal application procedures to begin right away.
The Finnish Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin are likely to join other parties in Finland in endorsing a NATO application. The situation in Sweden isn't as clear.
The Swedish Social Democrats have always been staunchly committed to nonalignment, but party leader and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said there's a clear “before and after Feb. 24."
The party's women’s faction, led by Climate and Environment Minister Annika Strandhall, has come out against NATO membership.
“We believe that our interests are best served by being militarily nonaligned,” Strandhall told Swedish broadcaster TV4. “Traditionally, Sweden has been a strong voice for peace and disarmament.”
Neither Finland nor Sweden is planning a referendum, fearing it could become a prime target of Russian interference.
Sweden and Finland have sought — and received -- assurances of support from the U.S. and other NATO members in the application period should they seek membership.
Both countries feel they would be vulnerable in the interim, before they’re covered by the alliance’s one-for-all, all-for-one security guarantees.
The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if the Swedes and Finns decide to join NATO.
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president who is deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said last month it would force Moscow to strengthen its military presence in the Baltic region.
However, analysts say military action against the Nordic countries appears unlikely, given how bogged down Russian forces are in Ukraine.
Many of the Russian troops stationed near the 1,300-kilometre border with Finland were sent to Ukraine and have suffered “significant losses” there, Hautala said.
She said potential Russian countermeasures could include moving weapons systems closer to Finland, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, economic countermoves and steering migration toward the Russian-Finnish border, similar to what happened on Poland’s frontier with Belarus last year.
There are signs that Russia already has increased its focus on Sweden and Finland, with several airspace violations by Russian military aircraft reported in recent weeks and an apparent campaign in Moscow with posters depicting famous Swedes as Nazi sympathizers. Putin used similar tactics against Ukraine’s leaders before launching what the Kremlin called its “special military operation.”
After remaining firmly against membership for decades, public opinion in both countries shifted rapidly this year. Polls show more than 70% of Finns and about 50% of Swedes now favour joining.
The shocking scenes playing out in Ukraine made Finns draw the conclusion that “this could happen to us,” said Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.
During the Cold War, Finland stayed away from NATO to avoid provoking the Soviet Union, while Sweden already had a tradition of neutrality dating to the end of the Napoleonic Wars. But both countries built up robust conscription-based armed forces to counter any Soviet threat. Sweden even had a nuclear weapons program but scrapped it in the 1960s.
The threat of a conflict flared up in October 1981 when a Soviet submarine ran aground off the coast of southwestern Sweden. Eventually the sub was tugged back out to sea, ending a tense standoff between Swedish forces and a Soviet rescue fleet.
As Russia’s military power declined in the 1990s, Finland kept its guard high, while Sweden, considering a conflict with Russia increasingly unlikely, downsized its military and shifted its focus from territorial defence toward peacekeeping missions in faraway conflict zones.
Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 prompted the Swedes to reassess the security situation. They reintroduced conscription and started rebuilding defensive capabilities, including on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland.
Defence analysts say Finland and Sweden have modern and competent armed forces that would significantly boost NATO’s capabilities in Northern Europe. Finnish and Swedish forces train so often with NATO that they are essentially interoperable.
Adding new members typically takes months, because those decisions need to be ratified by all 30 NATO members. But in the case of Finland and Sweden, the accession process could be done “in a couple of weeks,” according to a NATO official who briefed reporters on condition that he not be identified because no application has been made by the two countries.
“These are not normal times,” he said.
___
Lorne Cook contributed to this report from Brussels.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a handgun in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odessa after holiday pomp
Ukraine's vital Black Sea port of Odessa came under repeated missile attack, including from some hypersonic missiles, after Russia marked its biggest patriotic holiday without giving new information about the war.
Canada so far resettles 12,605 of promised 40,000 Afghan refugees
Canada promised to resettle 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan, but after nine months only 12,605 have arrived.
Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal
Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.
Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices
Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.
Canada
-
Advocates call for a national Indigenous alert system as search for Sask. child continues
In recent weeks, advocates have increased their call for a national Indigenous alert system as the search for Frank Young continues in northern Saskatchewan. The boy was last seen April 19 at a playground in the Red Earth community.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
As Peguis First Nation braces for more rain, Manitoba assessing long-term flood protection
Manitoba government officials say they are working to help Peguis First Nation in its ongoing flood fight, but stopped short of committing to specific, long-term prevention strategies or infrastructure.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
A third of Canadians who die in accidental drownings have pre-existing medical conditions like seizures: study
A study looking at a decade of accidental drownings in Canada has found that one in three people who drowned had a pre-existing medical condition — and in almost half the cases, their condition contributed to why they drowned, a worrying statistic that the public needs to be more aware of, researchers say.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia could target chemical sites, military says
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country's chemical industries.
-
South Korea's new leader offers support if North Korea denuclearizes
Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative political neophyte, took office as South Korea's new president Tuesday with a vow to pursue a negotiated settlement of North Korea's threatening nuclear program and an offer of 'an audacious plan' to improve Pyongyang's economy if it abandons its nuclear weapons.
-
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odessa after holiday pomp
Ukraine's vital Black Sea port of Odessa came under repeated missile attack, including from some hypersonic missiles, after Russia marked its biggest patriotic holiday without giving new information about the war.
-
Crucial NATO decisions expected in Finland, Sweden this week
To join or not to join? The NATO question is coming to a head this week in Finland and Sweden where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shattered the long-held belief that remaining outside the military alliance was the best way to avoid trouble with their giant neighbour.
-
Marcos Jr. wins Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows
The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared to have been elected Philippine president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 'People Power' pro-democracy revolt that booted his father into global infamy.
-
Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Politics
-
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
-
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
-
Heartbreaking for military who served in Afghanistan to see Taliban in power: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand has said it is 'heartbreaking' for members of Canada's armed forces who served in Afghanistan to see the Taliban back in power.
Health
-
Pandemic increased loneliness around the globe, but not as drastically as was feared, study suggests
A new study suggests that the increase in loneliness during the pandemic was not as great as might have been expected, with around a five per cent increase in the prevalence of loneliness.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
-
U.S. baby formula supply problem is getting worse
For months stores across the U.S. have been struggling to stock enough baby formula. Manufacturers say they're producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it's still not enough to meet current demand.
Sci-Tech
-
Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal
Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.
-
How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
Entertainment
-
'I'm getting recognized when I leave my house now': Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy!' streak
Mattea Roach is still tutoring and planning to go back to school after becoming the most successful Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history.
-
Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record US$195 million at auction
Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for US$195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction.
-
'Jeopardy' savours run of super champions after host stumbles
'Jeopardy!' is on an unusual run of super champs that has seen, in just the last seven months, three contestants land in the television game show's historical list of top five winning streaks.
Business
-
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
-
Competition Bureau seeks to block Rogers-Shaw deal, citing affordability and choice
The Competition Bureau has filed an application to block Rogers Communications Inc.'s purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. because it claims the transaction would lead to worse service and higher prices, though experts say the move isn't necessarily the end of the road.
-
Asian stocks follow Wall Street down on rate hike, economy fears
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Tuesday as fears increased that U.S. rate increases to fight inflation might stall economic growth.
Lifestyle
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
Sports
-
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
-
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
-
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award: AP source
With a historic season, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earned his second straight Most Valuable Player award, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
Autos
-
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen was explosive at the start Sunday and used a pair of aggressive passes to get past Ferrari and current championship leader Charles Leclerc. Once out front, the reigning world champion controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third win in five races to start the season.
-
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
-
Uber, union reach settlement in Ontario unionization case: UFCW Canada
Uber Technologies Inc. has fought off a unionization attempt from Toronto drivers for its premium Uber Black service with a settlement it signed with the private sector union trying to represent the workers.