Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
Ballots from Spaniards living abroad were counted Friday, and they gave a new twist to the inconclusive results from the general election.
The conservative Popular Party gained an additional seat from Madrid's constituency late in the day at the expense of the Socialist Workers' Party. That change gives the right-wing coalition of the PP and the far-right Vox party 172 seats in the lower house of Parliament and drops left-wing forces to 171.
Forming a stable governing coalition will require one of the blocks to have the support of 176 lawmakers in the 350-seat body, and it's not clear that either side will be able to obtain enough backing from smaller parties.
The country's main political parties had been waiting for the count in the hope they might win seats from opponents and recompose the final picture. Results coming in from different constituencies during the day showed no changes across Spain -- until Madrid added the last-gasp surprise.
The switch likely will make it even tougher to cobble together a government.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is considered the only leader with a chance to form a coalition, since the Popular Party led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo is being shunned by other parties for allying with Vox.
But Sanchez does not have it easy. He needs help from secessionist parties in the Basque Country and Catalonia, and it could be politically risky to bid for support from the Catalan party Junts, which is headed by Carles Puigdemont, a leader of 2017's failed secession bid in Catalonia.
His party has seven seats, but its goal of forcing Spain to allow a secession referendum is Catalonia is highly unpopular, including in Sanchez's party.
The new Parliament is to convene Aug. 17 and it will have three months to vote in a new prime minister. Otherwise, new elections would be called.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
Canada
-
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
-
Newfoundland police officer found guilty of sex assault is once again out on bail
A Newfoundland police officer is once again out on bail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her living room while he was on duty.
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Head-on crash leaves 3 dead, 3 injured in Saguenay, Que.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
World
-
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
-
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
When Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 from her home in a Phoenix suburb days before her 15th birthday, she left a signed note for her family promising she would return.
-
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
-
5 Honduran migrants die in Mexico van crash, 18 injured
Five Honduran migrants are dead and another 18 are injured following the crash of the van they were riding in on Mexico's southern Gulf coast.
-
Donald Trump appeals judge's decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court Friday to reverse a federal judge's decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is 'very unfair' to him.
-
Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protester in Seattle
A man who hit two protesters with his car, killing one of them, during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in 2020 in Seattle has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies.
Politics
-
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
-
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
Health
-
Health Canada recalls unauthorized skin lightening, treatment products containing 'dangerous ingredients'
Health Canada has recalled various unapproved skin lightening and skin treatment products that may pose serious health risks.
-
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
-
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as more than half of users leave app
Meta Platforms executives are heavily focused on boosting retention on their new Twitter rival Threads, after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its buzzy launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday.
-
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
-
Epic Games asks U.S. Supreme Court let App Store order take effect
Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift fans 'Shake It Off,' causing record-breaking seismic activity during Seattle shows
Taylor Swift fans are in their record-breaking era. After two nights of earth-shaking dancing at Swift's Seattle 'Eras' tour concert, enthusiastic Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.
-
Fragments of what's believed to be Beethoven's skull were in California drawer for decades
Bone fragments believed to be from 18th-century composer Ludwig van Beethoven have made their way back to Vienna after living in a locked drawer of a home in Carmichael for the past 30 years.
-
The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Business
-
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
-
Subway tuna lawsuit is being dismissed
A high-profile lawsuit by a California woman who claimed that Subway's tuna products contain ingredients other than tuna is being dismissed.
-
Economy grew in May despite wildfire effects, looks to have slowed in June: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May despite downward pressure from wildfire-hit oil and gas production but it looks to have slowed in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship
This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships.
-
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent
The IOC assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Friday that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten.
-
Australia loses to Nigeria, forcing a must-win for The Matildas against Canada
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia. But an upset 3-2 loss to Nigeria has set up what is essentially a must-win showdown for Australia against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.
Autos
-
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.
-
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales
Tesla is ramping up efforts to open showrooms on tribal lands where it can sell directly to consumers, circumventing laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favour of the dealership model.
-
Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Verstappen gets grid penalty
Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.