Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, has revealed that the 19-year-old was a Rubik’s Cube obsessive who could solve the puzzle in 12 seconds.
“Suleman did not go anywhere without his Rubik’s cube,” Dawood told the BBC in her first interview since the tragedy.
“He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 meters below sea at the Titanic,’” she added.
“He was so excited about this,” Dawood said of her son, describing how he taught himself to solve the puzzle using YouTube videos.
Dawood also revealed that she met husband Shahzada at university, and recalled how his great curiosity about the world meant he would make the family watch documentaries together.
“He had this ability of childlike excitement,” she said.
The family had been planning a trip on the Titan submersible for some time, Dawood said, but it was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
She had originally planned to make the trip with her husband because Suleman was too young at the time.
“Then I stepped back and gave the space to Suleman because he really wanted to go,” Dawood said.
“I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time,” she added.
Asked how she felt now about her son taking her place on the submersible, Dawood declined to say.
She did recount the moment that those on board the Polar Prince support vessel – including herself and her 17-year-old daughter, Alina – were told that staff were no longer able to communicate with the Titan.
“I didn’t comprehend at that moment what that meant – and then it just went downhill from there,” she said
Everyone thought the submersible would resurface, Dawood added.
“There was a lot of hope,” she said.
“I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark,” Dawood said, adding that at that point she messaged her family.
“I said: ‘I’m preparing for the worst.’ That’s when I lost hope,” she said.
As for what happens now, Dawood said she doubted she and Alina would ever be able to find closure.
“Is there such a thing? I don’t know,” she said.
However, the pair have vowed to learn to solve the Rubik’s Cube, she added.
“We promised ourselves we’re going to learn it for Suleman,” said Dawood.
The family will also work to continue Shahzada’s work.
“He was involved in so many things, he helped so many people and I think I really want to continue that legacy and give him that platform… It’s quite important for my daughter as well,” she said.
“I miss them,” she added. “I really, really miss them.”
The Dawoods are from a prominent Pakistani business family.
Dawood Hercules Corp., their business, is among the largest companies in the country, with a portfolio spanning energy, petrochemicals, fertilizers, information technology and food and agriculture.
Shahzada and Suleman joined a voyage on board the Titan submersible – roughly the size of a minivan – to observe the wreck of the Titanic ocean liner, which lies around 12,500 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic.
The submersible went missing on June 18, about 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent to explore the wreckage. On Thursday, debris from the sub was found by search teams, indicating that the vessel had suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five people on board.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau notes concern over effects of Russia's 'internal challenges' while in Iceland
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia, while stressing that their support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Wagner mercenary leader speaks for first time since mutiny, issuing defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in an audio statement Monday, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the uprising that demanded his ouster, in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you?: Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Humans approaching limits of 'survivability' as sweltering heatwaves engulf parts of Asia
Heavy showers blanketed northern India over the weekend, offering some much-needed respite from a blistering heatwave that ravaged the region. But with mercury levels expected to remain high in other areas, the soaring heat has highlighted how millions in the world’s most populous nation are among the most vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis.
WATCH | Dolly Day: More than 1,100 Dolly Parton look-alikes gather for world record attempt
More than 1,100 Dolly Parton look-alikes walked the streets of Listowel, Ireland, on Saturday in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the iconic country singer in a public space.
Canada
-
The polls are open and Toronto will pick a new mayor today. Here's what to know
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice
A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a stabbing victim twice before fleeing from officers at high speeds.
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
World
-
El Salvador's president registers for reelection despite constitutional objections
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele registered for reelection in next year's contest despite objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say the country's constitution prohibits his candidacy.
-
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
-
Wagner mercenary leader speaks for first time since mutiny, issuing defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in an audio statement Monday, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the uprising that demanded his ouster, in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
-
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID-19 measures
Some two million Muslim pilgrims officially began the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Monday, making their way out of Mecca after circling Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba, and converging on a vast tent camp in the nearby desert for a day and night of prayer.
-
Early vote count for Guatemala's presidential election indicates second round ahead
Preliminary results in Guatemala's presidential election pointed to the likelihood of a second round of voting and narrowed the field considerably early Monday from nearly two dozen contenders to the two candidates leading for spots in the Aug. 20 runoff.
-
Israel approves plans for thousands of new settlement homes amid White House's calls for restraint
Israel's far-right government on Monday approved plans to build thousands of new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the United States.
Politics
-
Trudeau notes concern over effects of Russia's 'internal challenges' while in Iceland
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia, while stressing that their support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
-
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
Health
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
-
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater is going up for auction
Princess Diana left behind a vast style legacy, and soon enthusiasts will be able to bid for one of her most famous looks. The celebrated "black sheep" sweater first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981, will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14.
-
BET Awards show honours Busta Rhymes, pays tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner
The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a show packed with spectacular performances that consistently felt like a party.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
Business
-
Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
After the pandemic and war in Ukraine, and the inflation shock that followed, the global economy is in a precarious state. The last thing it needs right now is another nasty surprise. The armed insurrection has been defused but the most serious challenge to Putin’s authority in 23 years could still usher in a period of turmoil and change.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week
Stocks are drifting Monday in their first trading since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks.
-
Ensure Line 5 keeps running until reroute completed in 2026, Enbridge asks U.S. judge
The company that operates Line 5 is asking a U.S. judge for a measure of certainty that its controversial cross-border pipeline won't be shut down before it can be rerouted around an Indigenous band's territory in Wisconsin.
Lifestyle
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
Staying on top of fitness goals can be challenging during summer vacations, this fitness coach shares her tips to balance a healthy routine and “going with the flow”
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Northern Ont. garden centre gets surprise animal in latest shipment
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
Sports
-
Where to pick Matvei Michkov and other Russian players is a top question at the NHL draft
Matvei Michkov is the NHL draft's man of mystery. The gifted, playmaking winger is probably the best Russian hockey prospect in nearly a decade, but he's no lock to be chosen in the top five.
-
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
-
Victor Wembanyama says he won't play for France's national team at this year's World Cup
The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won't play with his national basketball team at this year's World Cup in order to protect his still developing body, and will instead take that time to continue preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.