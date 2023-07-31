China imposes curbs on drone exports, citing Ukraine and concern about military use

A staff member from DJI Technology Co. demonstrates the remote flying with his Phantom 2 Vision+ drone inside his office in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, on Dec. 15, 2014. China imposed restrictions Monday, July 31, 2023 on exports of long-range civilian drones, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and concern that drones might be converted to military use. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) A staff member from DJI Technology Co. demonstrates the remote flying with his Phantom 2 Vision+ drone inside his office in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, on Dec. 15, 2014. China imposed restrictions Monday, July 31, 2023 on exports of long-range civilian drones, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and concern that drones might be converted to military use. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social