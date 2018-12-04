

CTVNews.ca Staff





An American couple living in Kenya managed to dodge a group of machete-wielding men in a heart-stopping encounter captured by their dashboard camera.

Last week, Bryant and Lauren Swenson were driving down an unpaved road near a well-travelled highway and residential area of Maai Mahiu, located in southeastern Kenya, on their way to a filming location. Two of their friends, named Shiv and Collins, accompanied them in the Land Cruiser as they made their way along the dirt road.

In a dash camera video posted by Lauren on Saturday, a white matatu, or public transport vehicle, can be seen stopped in the middle of the road. As the Swensons approach the vehicle, three men with their faces covered and carrying large knives can be seen emerging from behind it.

The Swensons’ friends are heard in the background of the video telling Bryant to “drive, drive, drive” as the three men being to run towards their vehicle.

Bryant reverses in order to give himself time to roll up his window, before he changes gears and drives towards the attackers.

The Americans appeared to dodge the machetes as they sped through the group and out of harm’s way. In her Facebook post, Lauren said the group had no idea where the loud bang heard in the video when they passed the men came from.

Following their narrow escape, one of the men in the Swensons’ vehicle can be heard saying the police were coming, who they believe were alerted by the public transport vehicle’s driver.

“I am so grateful Shiv and Collins were with us, giving us cues, and that my hubby’s fast reflexes, boss driving skills, and tough vehicle all did their part so well,” Lauren wrote. “I thank God for another day, and that all of us got out of the situation safely.”