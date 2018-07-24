

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario woman tired of having her truck broken into installed a camera and promptly managed to record four thieves.

Michelle Kaplan works for a roofing company in London, Ont., and she says her pickup truck has been targeted many times.

“It’s typically small stuff that they steal that’s easily turned around (like) coffee change. I’ve had a few small electronics taken,” she told CTV London.

Earlier this month, Kaplan installed a Ring.com camera on her dashboard. The camera has a motion detector that alerts her when someone’s inside the truck. It also allows her to communicate with the thieves.

“Get out of my truck right now,” she yelled at one would-be thief, who can be seen on video promptly backing away.

Kaplan says her goal is to help police to catch the culprits, and “to try and minimize some of the violating feelings that people in my neighbourhood are having.”

So far, police say they believe they have identified one of the suspects.

With a report from CTV London’s Gerry Dewan