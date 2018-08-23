

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains graphic images

A dashboard camera captured the heart-stopping moment when two vehicles smashed into each other, sending one of them flying through the air in a dramatic early morning crash north of Toronto.

The collision occurred at the intersection of a Highway 7 ramp between Yonge Street and Red Maple Road in Richmond Hill, Ont. just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the video, a red sedan can be seen attempting to turn left at the intersection before a white car coming from the opposite direction rams into the passenger side of the turning vehicle. The red car spins back into the direction it came from while the white car hits the curb and goes sailing through the air and into a pedestrian light post.

York Regional Police said at least three people were injured in the crash, but none on the injuries are life-threatening.

Police shut down the highway between Yonge Street and Red Maple Road for several hours that day as they investigated.

With files from CTV Toronto