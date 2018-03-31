

CTVNews.ca Staff





A dashboard camera captured what was nearly a head-on collision when a driver travelled in the wrong direction on a busy highway near Vancouver.

In the footage, a Volkswagen Golf hatchback can be seen speeding past other vehicles and forcing motorists to swerve out of the way on Highway 99 on Sunday. The vehicle then crashed into two other cars.

Officials have not released the driver's name. The BC Coroners Service said he was a resident of Vancouver.

Police believe the Golf crashed through a barrier before ending up on the wrong side of the highway.

“We're looking at all the possibilities,” RCMP Sgt. Lorne Lecke told CTV Vancouver. “Some of the videos that we've seen have been quite terrifying to watch.”

The vehicle with the dash cam is shown narrowly avoiding a head-on crash with the car speeding in the wrong direction by veering into a different lane.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the 26-year-old driver of the Volkswagen died from his injuries on Thursday. The passenger of another vehicle involved in the crash suffered serious injuries. The occupants of the third vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene.