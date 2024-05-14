Cargo ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse had power blackouts hours before leaving port

'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
The cargo ship Dali experienced electrical blackouts about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore and yet again shortly before it slammed into the Francis Key Bridge and killed six construction workers, federal investigators said Tuesday, providing the most detailed account yet of the tragedy.
The first power outage occurred after a crew member mistakenly closed an exhaust damper while conducting maintenance, causing one of the ship's diesel engines to stall, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said in their preliminary report. Shortly after leaving Baltimore early on March 26, the ship crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns because another power outage caused it to lose steering and propulsion at the exact worst moment.
The report provides new details about how the ship's crew addressed the power issues it experienced while still docked in Baltimore. A full investigation could take a year or more, according to the safety board.
Testing of the ship's fuel did not reveal any concerns related to its quality, according to the report.
The Dali was headed from Baltimore to Sri Lanka, laden with shipping containers and enough supplies for a monthlong voyage.
After the initial blackout caused by the closed exhaust damper, investigators say a backup generator automatically came on. It continued to run for a short period -- until insufficient fuel pressure caused it to kick off again, resulting in a second blackout. That's when crew members made changes to the ship's electrical configuration, switching from one transformer and breaker system that had been in use for several months to another that was active upon its departure, according to the report.
Investigators stopped short of drawing a direct line between those earlier power issues and the blackout that ultimately caused the bridge collapse.
"The NTSB is still investigating the electrical configuration following the first in-port blackout and potential impacts on the events during the accident voyage," investigators wrote.
The safety board launched its investigation almost immediately after the collapse, which sent six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths. Investigators boarded the ship to document the scene and collect evidence, including the vessel's data recorder and information from its engine room, according to board chair Jennifer Homendy. Investigators also interviewed the captain and crew members.
"Our mission is to determine why something happened, how it happened and to prevent it from recurring," Homendy said at a news conference days after the disaster.
The preliminary report details the chaotic moments prior to the bridge collapse while crew members scrambled to address a series of electrical failures that came in quick succession as disaster loomed.
At 1:25 a.m. on March 26, when the Dali was a little over half a mile away from the bridge, electrical breakers that fed most of the ship's equipment and lighting unexpectedly tripped, causing a power loss. The main propulsion diesel engine automatically shut down after its cooling pumps lost power, and the ship lost steering.
Crew members were able to momentarily restore electricity by manually closing the tripped breakers, the report says.
Around that time, the ship's pilots called for tugboats to come help guide the wayward vessel. The tugboats that guided it out of the port had peeled off earlier per normal practice, according to the report. Crew members also started the process of dropping anchor, and the pilots' dispatcher called the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and relayed that the ship had lost power. The pilots' dispatcher notified the Coast Guard.
The ship was less than a quarter of a mile from the bridge when it experienced a second power blackout because of more tripped breakers, according to the report. The crew again restored power, but it was too late to avoid striking the bridge.
One of the pilots ordered the rudder turned at the last minute, but since the main engine remained shut down, there was no propulsion to assist with steering, the report says. They also made a mayday call that allowed police to stop traffic to the bridge.
At 1:29 a.m., the 1.6-mile steel span came crashing down into the Patapsco River. The construction workers were sitting in their vehicles during a break when disaster struck.
The last of the victims' bodies was recovered last week.
One member of the seven-person roadwork crew survived the collapse by somehow freeing himself from his work truck. He was rescued from the water later that morning. A road maintenance inspector also survived by running to safety in the moments before the bridge fell.
On Monday, crews conducted a controlled demolition to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed bridge, which landed draped across the Dali's bow, pinning the grounded ship amid the wreckage. The ship is expected to be refloated and guided back to the Port of Baltimore in the coming days.
It arrived in the U.S. from Singapore on March 19, a week before the crash, according to the report. It made stops in Newark, New Jersey, and Norfolk, Virginia, before coming to Baltimore. Investigators said they were not aware of any other power outages occurring in those ports.
They said they're working with Hyundai, the manufacturer of the ship's electrical system, to "identify the cause(s) of the breakers unexpectedly opening while approaching the Key Bridge and the subsequent blackouts."
The board's preliminary report released Tuesday likely includes a fraction of the findings that will be presented in its final report, which is expected to take more than a year.
The FBI has also launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collapse.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net Tuesday for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed against Pride month, working women, President Biden's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend.
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
The Biden administration has told key lawmakers it is sending a new package of more than US$1 billion in arms and ammunition to Israel, two congressional aides said Tuesday.
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The Built Heritage Committee approved a plan to erect an Irish Famine Grave Monument at Macdonald Gardens Park, located near Rideau and Cobourg streets, in memory of the victims of the Great Irish Famine whose remains lie in Ottawa.
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
The Biden administration has told key lawmakers it is sending a new package of more than US$1 billion in arms and ammunition to Israel, two congressional aides said Tuesday.
The city of Buffalo on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of a racist mass shooting that killed 10 Black people with the dedication of a memorial space honouring the victims.
A bus carrying farmworkers collided with a pickup truck and overturned in central Florida on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.
A Maryland woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader from Florida to plan an attack on the power grid in the Baltimore area.
It wasn't until after a decade in the fold, after his family pleaded with him, after the FBI raided his office, apartment and hotel room, Michael Cohen testified Tuesday, that he finally decided to turn on Donald Trump.
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
Health Canada has issued a warning for a dietary supplement saying there are undeclared drugs in the supplement and it could cause serious health risks.
Eight TikTok content creators sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, issuing another challenge to the new federal law that would ban the popular social media platform nationwide if its China-based parent company doesn’t sell its stakes within a year.
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
OpenAI on Monday announced its latest artificial intelligence large language model that it says will be easier and more intuitive to use.
Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed have filed an appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals over the verdict, a court document filed Monday shows.
Days after their daughters' decisions to relinquish their pageant titles, the mothers of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava are speaking out.
Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honourary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition.
The U.S. Justice Department said late on Tuesday that Boeing Co had breached its obligations in a 2021 agreement that shielded the planemaker from criminal prosecution over fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
One of the world's largest oil companies is preparing to drill an exploratory deepwater oil well about 500 kilometres off the eastern coast of Newfoundland.
GameStop and AMC Entertainment have again captured retail investors' attention, reminiscent of "the meme stock frenzy" that gripped Wall Street three years ago.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday, and Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize, to be awarded Tuesday night.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed against Pride month, working women, President Biden's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend.
The Caitlin Clark era in the WNBA has officially begun, although it got off to a slow start.
International soccer's 211 member federations gather this week in Bangkok, Thailand for FIFA's annual meeting.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit is being investigated by the U.S. government's highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were rear-ended by motorcyclists.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
With two years to go until FIFA World Cup 2026 matches kickoff at BC Place, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim spoke to the Surrey Board of Trade about his anticipation of regional economic benefits from hosting the world’s largest sporting event.
A well-known brewery in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is celebrating a milestone anniversary with an enticing offer of $1,200 worth of free beer – but there's a catch.
A condo owner in B.C. has been ordered to stop using her unit as a short-term rental and will have to pay $2,000 in fines for renting it out on Airbnb and Craigslist in the past.
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
Ontario New Democrats are accusing the government of arrogance, hubris, and disdain for women after Progressive Conservatives shut down a debate set to take place tomorrow on a bill aimed at improving transparency around sexual assault cases.
In the second of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto examines the impact of the latest round of expressway construction on businesses losing time and money contending with the congestion.
More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary City Hall, councillors have narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday afternoon in the Heron Gate area.
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Every year, thousands of Jewish Montrealers gather at Place du Canada to celebrate Israel's national day, but this year there was no march and a lot more security.
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
Saputo Inc. says its president and CEO Lino Saputo plans to transition to the role of executive chair of the board.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
A Sherwood Park man who worked as a school principal has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
A northern New Brunswick family says they're struggling after they say they've been essentially cutoff from social development support.
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew went up north Tuesday to get a close-up look at the wildfire burning near Flin Flon and The Pas.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
A promotional video by a private nursing company has been making the rounds on social media. The provincial NDP is criticizing what they call the government’s reliance on out-of-province travel nurses.
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads.
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
Cambridge council will vote Tuesday night on how to implement speed limits in city neighbourhoods and school zones.
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
More than 300 people gathered at TCU Place as Mayor Charlie Clark delivered his final “State of the City” address for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
A machine that can take brain scans from a child’s hospital bed has arrived in Saskatchewan.
As the May long weekend nears, several tow truck companies in Ontario are planning to withdraw some services in protest the lack of protection many drivers face.
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
SafeSpace London will not be given an opportunity to appear before a council committee to request a $130,000 extension to the shelter funding it receives from city hall.
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
A local legion could make history this week with a significant prize up for grabs.
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
City Coun. Gary Kaschak’s curiosity was piqued when Greg Butcher made public his family’s interest in acquiring Windsor Arena.
The shovels have hit the ground on the construction of a new LEED-certified navigation tower at Victoria International Airport.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Sault Ste. Marie city council has agreed to contribute $505,000 toward a plan to save the city’s YMCA.
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.