Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 remain missing after collapse

Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
At least six people believed to be part of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge remain unaccounted for, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said at a news conference Tuesday.
Two people were pulled from the Patapsco River, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace said. One was not injured and the other was taken to a local trauma center in “very serious condition,” he said. A patient being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center was discharged later Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement.
Baltimore City Council Member Phylicia Porter told CNN’s Boris Sanchez on Tuesday afternoon a body had been recovered from the river, but later said she misspoke.
The crew of the ship notified officials that it had lost power prior to the crash, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said, noting the warning likely saved lives.
“We’re thankful that between the mayday and the collapse, that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not on the bridge,” Moore said. He called those officials heroes.
Moore noted that the bridge was up to code at the time of the collapse. He said the collapse was a “shocking and heartbreaking” event for the people of Maryland who have used the bridge for 47 years.
Several vehicles are believed to have fallen into the water, including one as large as a tractor-trailer, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications of the Baltimore City Fire Department said early Tuesday.
Search and rescue crews used infrared and sonar technology to “mark” five vehicles under water in the Patapsco River, three of which are believed to be passenger vehicles, Wallace told CNN on Tuesday. There are eight dive teams made up of about 50 divers, working on the rescue effort, he added.
There are no known victims in the water who were in vehicles on the bridge at the time of the accident, Wiedefeld said.
“We have an unspeakable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told CNN.
“There were individuals working on the bridge at the time. There are cars in the water – our fire department has confirmed that as they lead this search-and-rescue mission through sonar. That is where our focus is – it’s about those souls, those people we’re trying to find and get out of this water,” Scott said.
Construction workers contracted with the state transportation agency were doing repair work on the bridge at the time of the collapse, Wiedefeld said Tuesday morning. He did not specify how many workers were there.
Baltimore police said there was no evidence that the ship collision that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was intentional. (WBAL via CNN Newsource)
The ship, which hit the bridge just before 1:30 a.m., was the DALI, a Singaporean-flagged container vessel, Coast Guard spokesperson Kimberly Reaves said. It’s about 984-feet long and 157-feet wide, Synergy Group spokesman Pat Adamson told CNN.
Previously, the U.S. Coast Guard reported it was a 948-foot container ship.
The ship dropped its anchors as part of an emergency procedure before hitting the bridge, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore told CNN. The vessel is currently holding its position at the site of the collision and is in a stable condition and all 22 of the ship’s crew members are safe and accounted for, the agency added.
Lights on the ship flickered and a dark plume of smoke could be seen billowing from it before it veered towards a bridge pillar shortly before impact, CNN analysis of data from MarineTraffic shows.
No crew members on the ship were injured, ship management company Synergy Group said a statement.
Multiple agencies are investigating the crash, though there is currently “absolutely no indication that it was intentional,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Tuesday morning.
Pictured is the Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. (WBAL via CNN Newsource)
National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Tuesday afternoon her federal agency would be leading the investigation into the crash and collapse with the help of the Coast Guard.
Homendy added a team of 24 — including experts in nautical operations, human performance and engineering — will begin looking into the incident and collect information on the vessel, including obtaining recorders on the ship. But for the moment, she said, “we are standing back to allow the Coast Guard and search and rescue to continue search and rescue operations while we gather information from the command post.”
She did not provide updates on fatalities, the nationality of the crew or the structural integrity of the bridge.
“The NTSB doesn’t speculate, we provide facts,” Homendy said. “So there isn’t a lot we can share right now because the focus has been on the people.”
The 1.6-mile, four-lane bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor and an essential link of I-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.
Here are some key developments:
• Multiple air and marine units have been deployed for the search, and personnel from the local fire and police departments, as well as the Coast Guard and Baltimore FBI are on scene to assist, officials said Tuesday.
• Scott and Moore declared a state of emergency throughout the city and state Tuesday.
• President Joe Biden called on Congress to support efforts to rebuild the bridge. “It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden said Tuesday.
• US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is offering federal support in response to the collapse. He is expected in Baltimore on Tuesday, a transportation department official confirmed to CNN.
• Danish Shipping company Maersk told CNN it chartered the ship, which was carrying Maersk customer cargo. The company said no Maersk personnel were onboard the vessel, which is operated by charter vessel company Synergy Group.
• The ship has been inspected 27 times since its was built in 2015 and has had two “deficiencies,” including one for structural damage, according to records from the Electronic Quality Shipping Information System.
A ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse. (Hartford County Md Fire & EMS PIO via CNN Newsource)
Dive operations in the search and rescue effort were ongoing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski told CNN early Tuesday.
“The conditions are difficult,” Olszewski said. “We’re talking about a deep channel port. It’s 40, 50 feet of water, strong currents. The weather is windy, the water is cold. And so we certainly worry about those who are in the water, not to mention the fall from the bridge.”
Teams were working “methodically and safely” to ensure “everyone operating here on the scene is safe and that we’re able to make progress without causing adverse harm to anyone else,” Cartwright said.
High tide could present a challenge for rescuers looking for people, Wallace, the fire chief, said.
Officials will rely on the expert divers assisting with the search “to tell us when they believe we’ve reached that non-survivability point,” Wallace said.
A ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse. (Hartford County Md Fire & EMS PIO via CNN Newsource)
All traffic is being detoured away from the bridge, said the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Video of the collision shows a towering boat headed directly toward one of the bridge’s support columns before colliding with it, sending a massive stretch of the bridge crashing into the water below in mere seconds. The impact immediately triggered the collapse of adjacent portions of the bridge.
The crash sent large plumes of smoke and fire into the air and part of the bridge appeared to collapse over the front of the boat, video footage showed. Dark smoke continued to rise into the air for several minutes.
The bridge’s namesake, Francis Scott Key, is believed to have sat near the site of the bridge as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
A previous version of this story said a body was recovered from the river, citing Baltimore City Council Member Phylicia Porter. Porter later said she misspoke.
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
Microplastics have been found in historic soil samples for the first time, according to a new study, potentially upending the way archaeological remains are preserved.
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay $530 million to settle three class-action lawsuits over child welfare benefit payments in an agreement that plaintiffs say should send a message to other provinces.
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
A cargo ship rammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Bridge early Tuesday, causing the span to collapse and the presumed deaths of six people. Here's what we know so far about the disaster.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to preserve access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion case since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
A Southern California police department has been handcuffed by Lego after the toy company asked the agency to stop adding Lego heads to cover the faces of suspects in images it shares on social media.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump got a break this week when an appeals court cut down the amount of money he needs to put up to pause collection while he appeals a US$454 million-plus judgment in his New York civil fraud case.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday promoted their health care agenda in the battleground state of North Carolina, arguing that Democrats like themselves would preserve access to care while Republicans would reverse gains made over the past decade and a half.
When Sarah Morin hears the phrase 'axe the tax,' what enters her mind is 'freedom.' The 41-year-old was among those who packed into a crammed room at a convention centre near Ottawa's airport on Sunday to listen to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speak.
A House of Commons committee plans to look into concerns about a high-security laboratory after two scientists lost their jobs over dealings with China.
Dozens of Canadian economists are issuing an ardent defence of Canada's price on carbon, as the government faces increased pressure from Opposition Conservatives and provincial premiers to pause a planned increase to the levy.
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Ontario is set to inject billions of new dollars into health care, the budget for the upcoming fiscal year shows.
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
Picture a dolphin. Now imagine one that's twice the size of a person.
Microplastics have been found in historic soil samples for the first time, according to a new study, potentially upending the way archaeological remains are preserved.
Maine's largest airport is now home to the second largest piece of the moon on Earth, according to moon rock enthusiasts who installed the extraterrestrial chunk. The moon piece is a little bigger than a rugby ball and is on loan to the Portland International Jetport from the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum.
If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
As Donald Trump's social media company begins trading publicly Tuesday, would-be investors might ask themselves if the stock is too pricey and potentially too volatile.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
PowerPoint nights involve little more than an HDMI-compatible TV, a slideshow and a willingness to razz your friends or reveal your hidden passions.
Dennis Schroder's return to Toronto was supposed to be his chance to get a measure of revenge against his former teammates but his comeback was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors.
Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are expected to begin the season on the injured list in a significant blow to the back end of the team's bullpen.
The Vancouver Canucks will have to wait to officially clinch a post-season berth after dropping a 3-2 decision to the L.A. Kings in a playoff-type game Monday.
The Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
Alberta is spending millions of dollars on technology projects to help conserve, track and manage water usage as the province faces the risk of extreme drought conditions into the spring and summer.
The venue that hosted comedy group the Danger Cats in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood last weekend has apologized, calling the booking a "grave mistake" that won't be repeated.
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Calgary police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after a youth was attacked and left with serious injuries to his face earlier this month.
A Calgary father was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
A Quebec coroner is recommending temporary licence suspensions for drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt.
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
Community members in Saint John, N.B., say they are devastated after two people died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment on Monday -- the second and third unhoused people to be killed by fire this year in the same area.
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
A Winnipeg truck driver has been given a special award for helping rescue an injured 12-year-old boy from a snowmobile accident.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
A 48-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after a series of break-ins at assisted living facilities.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gasoline spill at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
As a child, Trevor Oakes had dreams of making to baseball’s major leagues. Now the Tillsonburg native has made it to ‘The Show,’ but just in a different way than he envisioned.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
Provincial police are asking for the public's help with an investigation after two people died in a collision in the Town of Caledon.
Three overdoses in 24 hours have health officials in Grey Bruce urging users to have a naloxone kit and a sober friend close by to help reverse the effects of an overdose and allow time for medical teams to arrive.
A number of businesses in Amherstburg got a surprise bill from the town in the mail this winter and turned up to council in spades Monday night to fight it off.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
How bad weather and disease in West Africa is affecting a northern Ontario chocolate shop as Easter approaches.
Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan and third Tracy Fleury had every reason to be confident entering the final at the World Women's Curling Championship.
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.