Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom

LACONIA, N.H. -

Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people.

The Laconia Fire Department says the vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant's owner Michelle Watson says the car pinned one man inside the bathroom. Emergency responders transported 14 people to hospitals with leg injuries, cuts and bruises and treated 20 more at the scene.

Watson said everybody jumped right in to make sure people were OK, but damage to the building was significant, and she's not sure when they'll reopen.

