Canadians trapped in Gaza as Israeli Rafah invasion appears more likely

Expectations of an impending ground invasion are mounting in Rafah in the south of Gaza, following a wave of air attacks that provided cover for an Israeli hostage rescue mission.

The high-risk operation involved soldiers storming a heavily guarded apartment building to free two Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants for more than four months.

The escalating military action by Israel in Rafah propelled more than 100 Palestinian supporters to demonstrate outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Ottawa. Hala Alshaer was among the protesters demanding the federal government do more to end the war and bring trapped Canadians out of Gaza.

The Palestinian-Canadian says, between the relatives on her mother’s and father’s side, her family has lost more than 200 extended relatives since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

“They’re wiping out streets, families – entire family trees,” said Alshaer, who fears her cousin Ahmed Alagha and his family will be among the growing number of victims.

Alagha who used to live in Toronto before moving to Chicago, is among the 1.4 million people, or half the population of Gaza, seeking refuge in the southern city of Rafah near the Egyptian border.

Canadian Ahmed Alagha, 48. He and his sons were arrested by Israeli forces along with about 20 other men, following a raid in their building on Feb. 7. (Photo submitted by Yasmeen Elagha)

Alagha and his wife and five children have dual Canadian and American citizenship. The family has been displaced several times since the war began and fled to Rafah after their names were placed on a list of foreign nationals approved to cross into Egypt in November. The border closed before they could cross.

Alshaer says her relatives are in greater danger now after Alagha, 48 and his two oldest sons, Borak 18 and Hashem, 20, were detained by Israeli forces after a raid last Wednesday on the building where they were sheltering. Their mentally-disabled uncle was also taken by soldiers.

She said Alagha’s wife and younger children were blindfolded then “tied up and thrown against a wall – then, (soldiers) rounded up the men and their whereabouts are unknown.”

An ‘incomprehensible’ disaster

Houston immigration lawyer Maria Kari is pressuring both the U.S. and Canadian government to find out where Alagha and his sons are, while simultaneously trying to get his wife and other children out of Gaza. Kari says the men are civilians. One son had just graduated from high school, while the other was studying engineering in university.

More than 100 demonstrators protested outside the Prime Minister’s office following a wave of Israeli bombings in Rafah on Monday, Feb. 12, 2023 (Judy Trinh, CTV News)

“They are not part of any group. They were rounded up in one of the raids the IDF (Israeli Defence Force) has been doing indiscriminately against men of military age.” Kari says Israel is not making a distinction between who is a civilian and who is Hamas.

Kari is advocating on behalf of forty families trapped in Gaza and says her phone is ringing constantly. The stories she hears are getting increasingly desperate.

“Terror, starvation and disease was already looming large. I have family members that I’m in touch with who are eating cats and dogs and sleeping in chicken coops,” says Kari. “The sheer scale of the humanitarian disaster is incomprehensible.”

Global Affairs Canada did not respond to CTV questions about what new effort it was taking in getting Canadians out of Gaza.

The United Nations says 1 in 4 people in Gaza are starving and that not enough food, water and medicine are getting in.

Ground Invasion likely as poll show waning support for Israel

A ground invasion of Rafah by Israel appears likely, says Jack Cunningham, a professor of International Relations at Trinity College at the University of Toronto. Rafah is where Hamas has its last battalions of fighters and the last urban area under its control.

“Both the leadership of the organization and the remaining hostages are there, and it includes the last remaining set of tunnels through which Hamas can smuggle weapons in from the outside world,” says Cunningham.

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute indicates a shift in Canadian opinion. After more than four months of war, sympathies for Palestinians have drawn to a near-even level with sympathies for Israelis.

One third of Canadians say their sympathies are “about equal” between both sides. This closes a 10-point gap which existed at the beginning of the conflict.

Hamas attacked Israeli border towns on Oct. 7, taking approximately 250 Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage. The attacks resulted in more than 1,100 deaths.

According to Angus Reid, 50 per cent of Canadians now believe Israel’s response has been “too heavy-handed,” which is a five point increase from November.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, and more than 67,000 are injured. Two-thirds of the victims are women and children.

The U.N. and the U.S. government say there’s no reason to doubt the figures.