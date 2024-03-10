World

    • Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti

    3/10/24, 1:33 PM

    Canada is planning to send an official to an emergency meeting about Haiti that is called for tomorrow.

    A spokesperson for the foreign affairs minister's office says Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, will be attending. 

    Caribbean leaders asked Canada, the US, France, Brazil and the UN to gather in Jamaica to discuss the escalating gang violence in the country.

    Members of the Caricom regional trade bloc have been trying for months to get political actors in Haiti to agree to form an umbrella transitional unity government, but efforts to broker a solution have been unsuccessful. 

    Meanwhile, supplies of basic goods are dwindling and people who have been driven out of their homes are seeking refuge in government buildings. 

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly issued a statement Friday on her social media accounts saying Canada strongly condemns the abuses being committed by armed gangs in Haiti. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024. 

    With files from the Associated Press.

