Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband’s reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
On Nov. 29, the Queen Consort hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness around violence against women and girls. Domestic violence is just one of the “gritty issues” Camilla has spoken about publicly, focusing her advocacy on lending support to victims, Berthelsen said.
“For her to have hosted that particular reception … was quite remarkable and it’s not the sort of thing the palace has been doing for a while,” Berthelsen told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Monday. “It's a real marked change from the past.”
This level of advocacy around complex social justice issues has not typically been exercised by past members of the Royal Family who were in a similar position, Berthelsen said. This includes Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip.
“We haven’t seen this from someone in that position,” Berthelsen said. “For someone … at the top of the royal pyramid, it’s very significant to take on those kinds of issues.”
Prince Philip had a strong interest in matters of the environment, industry and engineering. He was unlikely to take on social justice issues in the same way Camilla has, with such a hands-on approach, Berthelsen said. While he would engage with organizations focused on these topics, these engagements would often take place outside of royal residences such as Buckingham Palace, he said.
Other members of the Royal Family, such as Diana, Princess of Wales, have also raised awareness around serious topics such as HIV/AIDS and the destigmatization of the condition.
In addition to domestic violence, the Queen Consort has also spoken publicly about health conditions such as osteoporosis, which claimed the lives of her mother and grandmother, as well as children’s literacy.
“Her interests are … topical and of relevance to people living right now,” Berthelsen said. “And these are things that are important to her.”
In addition to paving her own path through the causes she champions, the Queen Consort has also stepped away from royal tradition by deciding not to appoint ladies in waiting. A Queen or Queen Consort’s lady in waiting acts as a personal assistant, helping with day-to-day tasks such as responding to letters and greeting guests at official events.
These women are friends of the Queen Consort, and were likely chosen based on their closeness to Camilla and overall willingness to take on the role, Berthelsen said.
Instead, Camilla has appointed six “Queen’s companions.” The role is meant to be similar to a traditional lady in waiting, but will not be as extensive, Berthelsen said. The “companions” will likely be in attendance less frequently than Queen Elizabeth II’s ladies in waiting while still accompanying her on the odd royal engagement, he said.
“She’s trying to move in a different direction [by] giving them less onerous responsibilities,” Berthelsen said. “It’s a much less committed role … and so that expands the number of people that can be a part of it, I think that’s what her thinking is.”
The acceptance of Queen Consort Camilla by the British public has increased significantly over the years, Berthelsen said. According to royal commentator Afua Hagan, Camilla’s public relations team has played a crucial role in helping her build a more favourable public image after facing criticism over they way she and Charles treated Diana.
“In this massive PR push Camilla has come across and charming and fun,” writes Hagan in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. “She’s been repackaged as everything from the ultimate grandma, to a glam-ma, to [King] Charles’ ‘strength and stay.’”
These latest decisions made by the Queen Consort as she continues to settle into her new role are less about modernizing the monarchy and more about leaving her personal mark on the job, Berthelsen said.
“I’m sure it’s an adjustment for everyone but I think that people are happy to give her this chance,” he said. “She wants to do things in her own way.”
Camilla is likely to continue to put her personal touch on future engagements hosted at royal households, Berthelsen said. This includes adding her input on how the palaces should be decorated, and the kind of food and drinks that should be served.
Unlike his father before him, Charles is also expected to play an active role as host now that he is King. This has already begun to take shape, as witnessed at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 22. In welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the King used sustainable flowers from the palace garden rather than importing flowers from around the world.
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, are likely to act together as royal host and hostess going forward.
“They’ll share that role in a way that [Queen Elizabeth II] did not.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
Canada
-
Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says
A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves says Winnipeg police's refusal to search for the remains of missing women in a landfill is a 'breach of human dignity.'
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
-
Hard talks on hard targets: real work begins at Montreal biodiversity conference
Representatives from nearly 200 countries are to begin the real work Wednesday at a crucial meeting on global biodiversity -- hard talks on hard targets for saving enough of the world's ecosystems to keep the planet functioning.
-
Closing arguments in trial of Alberta Mounties charged with manslaughter
Closing arguments are scheduled Wednesday in the jury trial of two Alberta Mounties charged with manslaughter.
-
No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $20 million draw.
World
-
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
-
Suspected German coup plot leads to dozens of arrests
German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.
-
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
-
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
-
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
-
Migrants flee plane forced to land in Spain by fake childbirth emergency
Some 28 migrants fled from a plane that made an emergency landing in Barcelona on Wednesday when a pregnant woman faked going into labor during a Morocco to Turkey flight, before police rounded up half of them, the Spanish government said.
Politics
-
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
-
National security concerns prompt bill to modernize foreign investment screening
The Liberal government says it will make the most significant updates to the federal investment screening law in more than a decade to address evolving national security concerns.
-
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Health
-
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products.
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
Sci-Tech
-
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
-
Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims
Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims.
-
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Entertainment
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade 'for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.'
-
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty
Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its US$69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through -- an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
-
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
Business
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Lifestyle
-
Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH boss: Forbes
Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a US$44 billion bet on the social media firm.
-
How you sleep can cause neck and back pain
Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep.
-
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge, Yankees reach US$360M, 9-year deal: AP source
Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a US$360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.
-
Hansi Flick staying as Germany head coach despite World Cup flop
Flick's future was more uncertain following Germany's early World Cup exit, its third straight disappointing performance at a major tournament, and the former Bayern Munich coach was under pressure going into Wednesday's meeting with federation president Bernd Neuendorf and vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke.
-
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.