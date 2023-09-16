Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at G77 summit in Havana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, accompanies Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a visit to Revolution Palace, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Lula is in Havana for the G77 + China summit. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, accompanies Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a visit to Revolution Palace, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Lula is in Havana for the G77 + China summit. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News