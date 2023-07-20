Blinken heads to Tonga, New Zealand, Australia as U.S. shifts Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Tonga, New Zealand and Australia next week as the Biden administration shifts its Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive in part to counter China's growing influence in the region.
The State Department said Thursday that Blinken will dedicate a new U.S. embassy in the Tongan capital of Nukualofa on July 26 before heading to Wellington, New Zealand, where he will attend the women's World Cup match between the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Blinken will then have meetings with New Zealand officials and move on to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts on July 28-29.
The trip will be Blinken's third to Asia in the past two months -- following a visit to China last month and a visit to Indonesia for talks with Southeast Asian officials just last week. And, it comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have recently wrapped up their own trips to China. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is currently in New Zealand for the World Cup and will be making a side trip to Samoa in the coming days.
Blinken's travel was announced a week after the State Department notified Congress that it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new U.S. embassies in the Pacific islands. The boost in the U.S. presence in the Pacific is in response to China's increasing assertiveness there.
The update to Congress, which was obtained by The Associated Press, pointed out that China has permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific island nations that the United States recognizes and said the U.S. needs to catch up.
The department told lawmakers that it envisions hiring up to 40 staffers over the next five years for each of four recently opened or soon-to-be-opened embassies in the Pacific.
Those include the embassy in embassy in Nuku'alofa, an embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands, that opened in January; and planned embassies in Port Vila, Vanuatu, and in Tarawa, Kiribati. Currently there are only two temporary American staffers each in Honiara and Nuku'alofa.
At each of those posts, the department said it will spend at least $10 million for start-up, design and construction costs.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
Here's where your city ranks in terms of being the 'greenest'
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
Netanyahu visit to Canada 'not on the table,' says PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not currently planning to join the American president in inviting his Israeli counterpart for a visit.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
Canada
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
-
Here's where your city ranks in terms of being the 'greenest'
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
-
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
-
Trudeau 'dismayed' at B.C. port union's 'unacceptable' decision to reject deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "dismayed" that an agreement to end the job action at British Columbia's ports was rejected by the longshore union leadership.
World
-
A Miami mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say. She's been arrested
An 18-year-old Miami woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son.
-
11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India
The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who was sentenced to life in prison in neighboring India issued an emotional appeal on Thursday, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her ailing father.
-
Watch parents, police officer save a toddler who nearly drowned in a backyard pool
Bodycam video shows how a Michigan police officer helped parents save their two-year-old boy after he was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool.
-
Turkiye hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more
Tukiye's central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation but still falling below expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.
-
Yellen visits Vietnam, seeking to build U.S. ties and supply chains, and offset tensions with China
The U.S. considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday as she met with Vietnamese officials in a visit aimed at fortifying America's relations across Asia.
-
Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Iraq over Quran burning plan
Iraqi security forces dispersed hundreds of protesters who stormed the main gates of the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, in response to police in Stockholm sanctioning another planned burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
Trudeau 'dismayed' at B.C. port union's 'unacceptable' decision to reject deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "dismayed" that an agreement to end the job action at British Columbia's ports was rejected by the longshore union leadership.
-
Netanyahu visit to Canada 'not on the table,' says PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not currently planning to join the American president in inviting his Israeli counterpart for a visit.
Health
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Wave your hands: Amazon will let you pay with a wave at all Whole Foods stores
Amazon will let customers at all of its Whole Foods stores pay with a simple wave of their hand.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
Entertainment
-
Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain
Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain's tax office after a court near Barcelona said Thursday that it had agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.
-
Home searched in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing is tied to uncle of long-dead suspect
A home Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to a man long known to detectives investigating the case, whose nephew had emerged as a suspect shortly after the rapper's killing.
-
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur, propelling the case back into the spotlight nearly 30 years after his death.
Business
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
-
Turkiye hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more
Tukiye's central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation but still falling below expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.
-
Netflix falls as benefits from password-sharing crackdown to take time
Shares of Netflix tumbled nine per cent on Thursday after the video-streaming pioneer's lacklustre revenue rise sparked concerns of a longer road to growth from its new initiatives.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
Sports
-
New Zealand opens Women's World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation
Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup, hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.
-
First-round draft pick Arjun Nimmala fits right in with Blue Jays organization
As soon as Arjun Nimmala arrived in Toronto, he knew he belonged with the Blue Jays.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.