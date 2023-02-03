Biden sounds ready to seek 2nd term while rallying Democrats

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, on Jan 20, 2023. (Susan Walsh / AP) U.S. President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, on Jan 20, 2023. (Susan Walsh / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social