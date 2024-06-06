U.S. to send new $225 million military aid package to Ukraine, officials say

Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
The U.S. will send about US$225 million in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Thursday, in a new package that includes ammunition Kyiv's forces could use to strike threats inside Russia to defend the city of Kharkiv from a heavy Russian assault.
The officials said the aid includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss aid not yet publicly announced.
Under a new U.S. directive, Ukraine can use such weapons to strike across the border into Russia if forces there are attacking or preparing to attack. That change, however, does not alter U.S. policy that directs Ukraine not to use American-provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other munitions to strike offensively inside Russia, according to U.S. officials.
The new aid package comes as President Joe Biden used his speech Thursday at the American cemetery in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to vow that the U.S. "will not walk away" from the defense of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe. To do so, he said, would mean the U.S. has forgotten "what happened here on these hallowed beaches."
Biden is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday.
On Wednesday, a Western official and a U.S. senator said Ukraine has used U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia. And a June 3 report from the Institute for the Study of War suggests that Ukrainian forces used a HIMARS system to strike a Russian S-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region in recent days.
The new aid package is being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which pulls systems and munitions from existing U.S. stockpiles so they can go quickly to the war front.
Officials said the aid package also includes missiles for the HAWK air defense system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, 155mm Howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, demolition materials and a wide range of other spare parts and equipment.
Ukrainian officials have pressed the U.S. to allow Kyiv's forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, sits just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Russian border and has come under intensified Russian attack.
In response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.
The additional HIMARS munitions are part of a U.S. effort to beef up Ukraine's use of the key weapons. The State Department last month approved a proposed emergency sale of HIMARS systems to Ukraine for an estimated $30 million. State said Ukraine has asked to buy three of the rocket systems, which would be funded by the government of Germany.
Shell confirms a cybersecurity incident that occurred last week targeted a vendor the company works with, not the oil and gas giant.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university said they are barricading themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
A new institute is in the works that would track Indigenous economic prosperity in Canada by collecting data on population, businesses, land and resources. The First Nations University of Canada announced Thursday that it will set up the centre with help from two foundations.
Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview Thursday he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he's found guilty of criminal federal gun charges.
Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Leaders, veterans and visitors from around the world paid tribute Thursday to the D-Day generation in moving ceremonies on and around the Normandy beaches where the Allies landed exactly 80 years ago, with the war in Ukraine on the minds of many and a common message that tyranny cannot be permitted to prevail.
Sheri Wolf is receiving treatment at Iowa Methodist Hospital after the Greenfield tornado leveled her house with her family inside.
Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, a federal judge said on Thursday.
Social worker and eating disorder specialist Kyla Fox is keeping her focus on positive outcomes. As teens and their families learn about medical treatment available, she also wants to educate young people about the reality of recovery from eating disorders.
When B.C.'s premier announced a new scientific advisor to address some of the province's most difficult patients to treat, he raised an issue that’s often overlooked: drug overdose survivors.
The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging primary-care providers to screen all adolescent patients for eating disorders during routine checkups and other medical visits.
Experts share some tips on staying safe, communicating and setting limits on social media -- for kids as well as their parents.
The sun has been going through solar cycles for 4.6 billion years, but in May, millions of humans were able to experience an intense burst of solar activity.
Boeing’s new capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, delayed by last-minute thruster trouble that almost derailed the docking for this first test flight with astronauts.
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.
Visitors injected billions of dollars into Toronto's economy last year, a new study finds, but tourists have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels amid signs of slowing growth. Will Taylor Swift's shows in Toronto change that?
The European Central Bank cut its key interest rate Thursday by a quarter-point, moving ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve as central banks around the world lean toward lowering borrowing costs -- a shift with far-reaching consequences for home buyers, savers and investors.
Tossing and turning in the wee hours. A low but constant buzzing in the brain that thwarts concentration. A feeling of tense restlessness.
If a painting is worth a thousand words, how much is an Oilers-themed mural worth? A local artist is helping fans find out.
Coco Gauff stressed the need for tennis to use a Video Review (VR) system, after being reduced to tears following a debate with the chair umpire over a controversial call in her French Open semi-final defeat by Iga Swiatek on Thursday.
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
A driver is in critical condition after a unknown object flew through their windshield while they were travelling along Highway 1 Thursday.
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
One man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Calgary community of Woodlands on Thursday.
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
Heavy rain soaked Ottawa Thursday afternoon, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks. As of 5 p.m., 30 mm of rain had been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport
Ottawa residents, dignitaries and military members gathered at the Cartier Drill Hall to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada has asked the federal government to refuse an exemption requested by a safe drug use site in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood after nearby residents have raised concerns about their safety.
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Government officials, Second World War veterans and spectators gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., Thursday afternoon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province's chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
As construction season ramps up in Winnipeg, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the city to provide support to those businesses that are impacted by the work and corresponding road closures.
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
More intervention services are needed to provide support for students with mental health challenges at Living Sky School Division (LSSD), according to the newly released Saskatchewan auditor’s report.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
Saskatoon Pride has joined the chorus of organizations banning members of the Sask. Party from Pride events this month over its controversial law that would effectively "out" children who want to go by a different name or pronouns in school.
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
The re-greening of Sudbury has gained international attention. Thursday in Copper Cliff, Vale celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Base Metals Greenhouse.
One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.
Michael Panovski, the adult grandson of the accused Boris Panovski, 79, testified that like his grandfather, he too was involved with bird dog training.
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a home in Gravenhurst.
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
Abe Fehr isn’t the only one hoping job action by Canadian Border Service Agents (CBSA) can be avoided.
Dozens more people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. this April, the latest data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
A day after being part of one of the highest-scoring games in baseball history, the Brooks Bombers scored in double digits again, only to lose a close one to the Okotoks Dawgs.
A Crown prosecutor says two men on trial over the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., conspired to kill police officers and believed they were justified in doing so.
A joint forces operation in Thunder Bay executing three search warrants ended with the arrest of eight people who were charged with 72 offences.
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.