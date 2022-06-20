Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.
"Yes, I'm considering it," Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. "I hope to have a decision based on the data -- I'm looking for by the end of the week."
The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under US$5 a gallon, according to AAA.
Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.
"I want an explanation for why they aren't refining more oil," Biden said.
The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.
The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a Sunday interview on CNN's "State of the Union" cautioned that "part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads."
But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday noted "consumers are really hurting from higher gas prices" and remained open to a gas tax holiday.
"It's been a substantial burden on American households and I think, while not perfect, it is something that should be under some consideration as a policy to address it," Yellen said in Toronto at a joint press conference Monday with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
A gas tax holiday would likely face an uphill climb for Congressional approval. Democrats hold a slim majority, and both Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed skepticism in the past about such a move.
A White House official, insisting on anonymity to discuss the options on gas prices, said conversations are ongoing and Biden wants to explore all possibilities to lower prices.
Oil refiners say their ability to produce additional gas and diesel fuel is limited, meaning that prices could remain high unless demand starts to wane.
The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers sent a joint letter to Biden on Wednesday that said refineries are operating near their maximum capacity already and nearly half of the capacity taken off line was due to the facilities converting to renewable fuel production.
"Today's situation did not materialize overnight and will not be quickly solved," the letter said. "To protect and foster U.S. energy security and refining capacity, we urge to you to take steps to encourage more domestic energy production," including new infrastructure and reducing regulatory burdens.
Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter's fiance, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.
He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation -- the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago -- and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.
"We're going to get though this, guys," Biden told one group of beachgoers.
Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point -- its largest increase in nearly three decades -- and signaled more large rate increases to come.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that in his estimation, "the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy."
Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.
"There's nothing inevitable about a recession," Biden said.
------
Boak reported from Baltimore. AP writer Rob Gillies contributed from Toronto.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 18 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland says Ottawa committed to 'fiscal consolidation' as Scotiabank warns of aggressive spending
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government is well aware of inflationary fears and as such, is committed to rein in federal spending.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
MPs get panic buttons to boost security, after minister reveals he got death threats
MPs are being given panic buttons to increase their personal security following a series of threats, and rising concern about harassment of Parliamentarians.
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
Study finds where you live in Canada an indicator for skin cancer risk
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
Canada
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader André Boisclair pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting two young men he met online in separate incidents.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be sworn in on Friday, as he gets set to name an executive council out of his new and larger Progressive Conservative caucus.
World
-
Israel to dissolve parliament, call fifth election in three years
Israel's weakened coalition government decided Monday to dissolve parliament and call a new election, the country's fifth in three years.
-
France reshaped: Election emboldens Le Pen, undercuts Macron
France faced an ecstatic Marine Le Pen on Monday after her party's far-right candidates sent shockwaves through the political establishment and helped deny President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance a majority in parliament.
-
China says it successfully intercepted a missile in flight
China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system that could improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims.
-
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.
-
1 of 4 who escaped U.S. federal prison satellite camp surrenders
One of four inmates who escaped from a U.S.federal prison's satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend has turned himself in, officials announced Monday.
-
East African leaders send regional force to eastern Congo
East Africa's leaders have responded to the threat of war between Rwanda and Congo by instructing a new regional force to deploy in eastern Congo and ordering an immediate cease-fire.
Politics
-
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
-
Freeland says Ottawa committed to 'fiscal consolidation' as Scotiabank warns of aggressive spending
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government is well aware of inflationary fears and as such, is committed to rein in federal spending.
-
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Health
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Study finds where you live in Canada an indicator for skin cancer risk
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
-
More than just sunscreen: How to protect yourself from the sun this summer
Skin cancer rates have been rising in Canada, according to a new study led by McGill University, with those living near water and coastal areas seeing the highest incidents of the potentially deadly disease. But is sunscreen enough? CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on some best practices for getting sun and protecting your skin.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce dropping new song 'Break My Soul' at midnight
Beyonce announced last week she has new album coming in July, and now she's poised to give audiences an early preview in song.
-
For K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future
The surprise announcement by BTS last week that they were taking a break to focus on members' solo projects stunned their global fanbase, shaking their label's stock price and leaving many questions about the K-pop supergroup's future.
-
Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muniz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music. The pair took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala and Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.
Business
-
CN, union at loggerheads on wages, conditions as strike enters third day
Canadian National Railway Co. says it has gone the extra mile to meet union demands amid a strike by signal and electrical workers, who say the concessions do not go far enough.
-
Buying a home for the first time? We want to hear from you
With interest rates on the rise, entering the housing market for the first time can be a daunting process. If you're looking to purchase your first home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points in late-morning trading
Gains in the energy and telecommunications sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index to a gain of more than 150 points in late-morning trading.
Lifestyle
-
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
-
The Transformation Closet: New project provides gender-affirming items to Nova Scotians at no cost
A new initiative by Sexual Health Nova Scotia provides gender-affirming items to people free of charge. The Transformation Closet offers binders, gaffs and packers to those who are transgender and gender diverse.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
Sports
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
-
FIFA World Cup 2026: This is what Toronto's soccer field will look like
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be four years away but the ball is already rolling to get Toronto set up to host parts of the massive sporting event.
-
Canada claims silver in U-18 Americas Championship, loses basketball final to U.S.
Canada will return home from the Under-18 women's Americas Championship with a silver medal, but there were moments on Sunday when the basketball squad looked like it had a chance to upset the powerhouse U.S. squad.
Autos
-
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, a Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
Hamilton's raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed podium
It was the roar of the fans that Lewis Hamilton missed, and so it was fitting that when he most needed a boost, he heard it from the largest crowd in Canadian Grand Prix history.