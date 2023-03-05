Biden's Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
President Joe Biden is set to pay tribute to the heroes of "Bloody Sunday," joining thousands for the annual commemoration of the seminal moment in the civil rights movement that led to passage of landmark voting rights legislation nearly 60 years ago.
The visit to Selma, Alabama, on Sunday also is an opportunity for Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil rights activists. Many feel dejected because Biden has been unable to make good on a campaign pledge to bolster voting rights and are eager to see his administration keep the issue in the spotlight.
Biden intends to use his remarks to underscore the importance of commemorating Bloody Sunday so that history can't be erased, while making the case that the fight for voting rights remains integral to delivering economic justice and civil rights for Black Americans, according to White House officials.
This year's commemoration also comes as the historic city of roughly 18,000 is still digging out from the aftermath of a January EF-2 tornado that destroyed or damaged thousands of properties in and around Selma.
Before Biden's visit, the Rev. William Barber II, a co-chair of Poor People's Campaign, along with six other activists wrote to Biden and members of Congress to express their frustration with the lack of progress on voting rights legislation. They also urged Washington politicians visiting Selma not to sully the memories of the late civil rights activists John Lewis, Hosea Williams and others with empty platitudes.
"We're saying to President Biden, let's frame this to America as a moral issue, and let's show how it effects everybody," Barber said in an interview. "When voting rights passed after Selma, it didn't just help Black people. It helped America itself. We need the president to reframe this: When you block voting rights, you're not just hurting Black people. You're hurting America itself."
Few moments have had as lasting importance to the civil rights movement as what happened on March 7, 1965, in Selma and in the weeks that followed.
Some 600 peaceful demonstrators led by Lewis and Williams had gathered that day, just weeks after the fatal shooting of a young Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, by an Alabama trooper.
Lewis, who would later serve in the U.S. House representing Georgia, and the others were brutally beaten by Alabama troopers and sheriff's deputies as they tried to cross Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge at the start of what was supposed to be a 54-mile walk to the state capital in Montgomery, part of a larger effort to register Black voters in the South
The images of the police violence sparked outrage across the country. Days later, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. led what became known as the "Turnaround Tuesday" march, in which marchers approached a wall of police at the bridge and prayed before turning back.
President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 eight days after Bloody Sunday, calling Selma one those rare moments in American history where "history and fate meet at a single time." On March 21, King began a third march, under federal protection, that grew by thousands by the time they arrived at the state capital. Five months later, Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law.
As a 2020 White House candidate, Biden vowed to pursue sweeping legislation to bolster protection of voting rights, .
Biden unveiled his legislation in 2021 -- naming it the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It included provisions to restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to bankroll political causes anonymously.
It passed in the then-Democratic-controlled House, but failed to garner the 60 votes needed to win passage in the Senate. With Republicans now in control of the House, passage of such sweeping legislation is highly unlikely.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, director of the White House office of public engagement, said Biden understands civil rights activists' anger over the lack of progress.
"He's frustrated," she said. "But it doesn't mean we have to stop. It doesn't mean we stop pushing in the way that then 25-year-old John Lewis led 600 marchers across that bridge in Selma."
Civil rights activists say the Biden administration can do more on the issue.
Two years ago on the day of the annual Bloody Sunday commemoration, Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to expand access to voter registration, called on the heads of agencies to come up with plans to give federal employees time off to vote or volunteer as nonpartisan poll workers, and more.
But many federal agencies are lagging in meeting the voting registration provision of Biden's order, according to a report published Thursday by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
Only three of 10 agencies reviewed -- the departments of Interior, Treasury and Veterans Affairs -- were rated on track in integrating voter registration services into their everyday interactions with the public, according to the report.
The group says if agencies fully implemented voter registration efforts laid out in the executive order, it would generate an additional 3.5 million voter registration applications annually.
"We are two years into this executive order and two years into this administration, and agencies have had plenty of time for for evaluation and deliberation," said Laura Williamson, associate director for democracy at the left-leaning group Demos.
Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that the administration will continue to implement the order while pressing Congress to act on broader voting legislation. "If we are to truly honor the legacy of those who marched in Selma on Bloody Sunday, we must continue to fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote," Harris said.
Selma officials hope Biden will also address the January tornado that devastated the city and laid bare issues of poverty that have persisted in Selma for decades.
Biden approved a disaster declaration and agreed to provide extra help for debris cleanup and removal, a cost that Selma Mayor James Perkins said the small city could not afford on its own. Perkins said Selma still needs more help.
"I understand other communities our size and our demographics have similar challenges ΓÇª but I don't think anyone can claim what Selma has done for this nation and the contributions that we made to this nation," he said.
------
Madhani reported from Washington.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
Almost half of Canadian gig workers not willing to declare all income at tax time, survey finds
With tax season underway, a survey conducted by H&R Block Canada reveals that 44 per cent of Canadian gig workers are willing to risk the consequences of not claiming all their income.
West could still return to 'more normal' relations with China: ex-U.S. defence secretary
Former U.S. secretary of defence Leon Panetta says he believes there is still opportunity to mend the West's relationship with China, as relations with the superpower become increasingly adversarial.
Fraser Health orders review after patient left bleeding overnight in hallway
In yet another example of B.C.'s health-care system being at the breaking point, Fraser Health has ordered a review after a patient was left in a hallway overnight while bleeding heavily from an untreated miscarriage.
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cast himself Saturday as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy but shied away from directly critiquing his potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Canada
-
Fraser Health orders review after patient left bleeding overnight in hallway
In yet another example of B.C.'s health-care system being at the breaking point, Fraser Health has ordered a review after a patient was left in a hallway overnight while bleeding heavily from an untreated miscarriage.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
UN seeks Canadian help for 'enormous' needs as number of refugees doubles
The United Nations is bracing for a further increase in the number of refugees this year, as last month's earthquake in Turkey and Syria adds to a series of crises that has the world looking to Canada for more help.
-
IN PHOTOS: Here's what Ontario looks like under 30 centimetres of snow
Ontario residents dig out after a winter storm dropped up to 30 centimetres of snow on the ground.
-
Canada's chief of the defence staff makes trip to Ukrainian capital
The Department of National Defence says Canada's top soldier has just wrapped up a visit to Ukraine's capital.
World
-
Hong Kong police stop activists from joining women's march
A Hong Kong pro-democracy group on Sunday said the national security police stopped activists from joining a highly-anticipated protest that was canceled last minute by the organizer.
-
Netanyahu calls comments to erase Palestinian village 'inappropriate'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remarks by a key Cabinet ally calling for a Palestinian village to be erased were inappropriate in a Twitter thread Sunday, after the U.S. demanded that he reject the statement.
-
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Tehran has faced months of unrest.
-
Biden's Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
President Joe Biden is set to pay tribute to the heroes of 'Bloody Sunday,' joining thousands for the annual commemoration of the seminal moment in the civil rights movement that led to passage of landmark voting rights legislation nearly 60 years ago.
-
Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cast himself Saturday as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy but shied away from directly critiquing his potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company's trains in Ohio in a month, officials said.
Politics
-
West could still return to 'more normal' relations with China: ex-U.S. defence secretary
Former U.S. secretary of defence Leon Panetta says he believes there is still opportunity to mend the West's relationship with China, as relations with the superpower become increasingly adversarial.
-
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
Health
-
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
-
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
-
Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'
Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on farside of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's far side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Entertainment
-
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
-
Lenka Lichtenberg's Juno-nominated album brings Holocaust survivor's poetry to life
A series of poems written in a concentration camp about romantic love, betrayal and hopeful dreams of faraway places is being brought to life in album form, sung in Czech by the author's granddaughter.
-
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
Business
-
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
-
Almost half of Canadian gig workers not willing to declare all income at tax time, survey finds
With tax season underway, a survey conducted by H&R Block Canada reveals that 44 per cent of Canadian gig workers are willing to risk the consequences of not claiming all their income.
-
Biden expected to tighten rules on U.S. investment in China
The Biden administration is close to tightening rules on some overseas investments by U.S. companies in an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could improve its military prowess, according to a U.S. official familiar with the deliberations.
Lifestyle
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
Sports
-
Shiffrin's quest for win 86 moves to Stenmark's Sweden
Mikaela Shiffrin 's quest to tie Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 career World Cup victories now moves to his home country.
-
Canadian women's soccer team says more work needed to achieve labour peace
The Canadian women's soccer team says despite the recently announced interim funding agreement with Canada Soccer, there is still 'a lot of work to be done' to achieve labour peace.
-
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
Autos
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.