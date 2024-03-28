Biden's fundraiser with Obama and Clinton nets a record US$25 million, his campaign says

Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
A fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in New York City that also stars Barack Obama and Bill Clinton is raising a whopping US$25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, his campaign said.
The eye-popping amount was a major show of Democratic support for Biden at a time of persistently low poll numbers. The president will test the power of the campaign cash as he faces off with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who proved with his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton that he didn't need to raise the most money to seize the presidency.
The Radio City Music Hall event will be a gilded exclamation mark on a recent burst of presidential campaign travel. Biden has visited several political battlegrounds in the three weeks since his State of the Union address served as a rallying cry for his reelection bid. The event also brings together more than three decades of Democratic leadership.
Obama hitched a ride from Washington to New York aboard Air Force One with Biden. They waved as they descended the plane's steps at John F. Kennedy International Airport and got into the motorcade for the ride into midtown Manhattan. Clinton was expected to meet them at the event.
The music hall's marquee was lit up and read, "An Evening with Joe Biden Barack Obama Bill Clinton." NYPD officers lined surrounding streets as part of a heavy security presence for the event.
The hourslong fundraiser has different tiers of access depending on a donor's generosity. The centerpiece is an onstage conversation with the three presidents, moderated by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. There's also a lineup of musical performers -- Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele -- that will be hosted by actress Mindy Kaling. Thousands are expected, and tickets are as low as US$225.
More money gets donors more intimate time with the presidents. A photo with all three is US$100,000. A donation of US$250,000 earns donors access to one reception, and US$500,000 gets them into an even more exclusive gathering.
"But the party doesn't stop there," according to the campaign. First lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice are hosting an after-party at Radio City Music Hall with 500 guests.
Obama and Clinton are helping Biden expand his already significant cash advantage over Trump. Biden had US$155 million in cash on hand through the end of February, compared with US$37 million for Trump and his Save America political action committee.
The US$25 million tally for the New York City event includes money from supporters who handed over cash in the weeks before the fundraiser for a chance to attend. It's raising US$5 million more than Trump raised during February.
"This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we've built," said campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg. "Unlike our opponent, every dollar we're raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election -- communicating the president's historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election."
Trump's campaign is expecting to bring in US$33 million at a big fundraiser next week in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm a number first reported by the Financial Times.
Trump has kept a low profile in recent weeks, partially because of courtroom appearances for various legal cases, the bills for which he's paying with funds from donors. He was in the New York area on Thursday, attending the Long Island wake of a New York City police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens.
His next political rallies are scheduled for Tuesday in Michigan and Wisconsin. Some Republican leaders have become concerned that his campaign doesn't have the infrastructure ready for a general election battle with Biden.
Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley issued a statement suggesting that Biden doesn't support law enforcement or safety.
"The contrast in leadership couldn't be clearer," Whatley said. "On the same day President Trump attended the wake of slain New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller, Joe Biden wines and dines with celebrities at a fundraiser with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton."
The facts, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, show that violent crime rose during Trump's tenure while Biden's administration has "done the polar opposite, taking decisive action from the very beginning to fund the police and achieving a historic reduction in crime."
Leon Panetta, who served in top positions under Clinton and Obama, said the fundraiser is an important moment for Biden's campaign.
"What it does, first and foremost, is to broaden and reinforce the support of all Democrats," he said.
Panetta said Clinton and Obama, both known as effective political communicators, could help Biden develop a better pitch for his reelection.
"I can't think of two people who would be better at putting together that kind of message," he said.
Obama's attendance is a reminder of his role in boosting Biden's reelection. A joint fundraiser with Biden and Obama raised nearly US$3 million in December. And people who served in the Obama administration are also raising money for Biden, scheduling their own event on April 11.
"Consider what you'll donate this cycle and do it now," said an email sent to a network of people. "Early money is far more valuable to the campaign."
Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres and other alerts have been issued for six Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
A bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
From 2022 to 2023, there was a 324 per cent increase of international students from Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont., applying for asylum in Canada.
The Native Women's Association of Canada says it has been forced to lay off roughly half its workforce due to a major shortfall in federal funding.
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel, saying it used the weapons against civilian targets for the first time Thursday in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the night before that killed nine, including what the group said were several paramedics.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had found proof that gunmen who killed more than 140 people at a concert last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists,' an assertion immediately dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.
The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into the war-ravaged enclave.
A postal carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city, authorities said Thursday.
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
Dengue is surging across the Americas early this year from Puerto Rico to Brazil, with 3.5 million cases of the tropical disease reported so far, health officials said Thursday.
British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama 'Oppenheimer,' will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
The new head of Boeing's troubled commercial airplane unit said the planemaker faces a 'pivotal moment' as it works to boost quality and address significant concerns from regulators and airline customers after a panel flew off a 737 MAX 9 jet in January.
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud on hundreds of thousands of customers that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
Meta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics.
The Pennsylvania group that handles Phil, and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, says the couple have become parents.
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he deserved to be ejected for his actions less than four minutes into his team's game against the Orlando Magic.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
The effort to coax a young orca back to the open ocean following the death of its mother on northern Vancouver Island has included the use of killer whale calls, trying special guide lines and sounding Indigenous drum beats, with no success.
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined to its lowest level of 2024 in the latest data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Whether you're celebrating Easter or just enjoying a long weekend, there's plenty to do in Vancouver over the next few days.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the province and the feds to halt next week’s tax hikes.
A Navan man in need of a liver transplant is appealing to the public and sharing his story in the hopes of finding a match in order to save his life.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Easter weekend.
A second police team dedicated to investigating shootings in Edmonton is starting at the end of the month.
A local woman says her mother died without ever receiving money back from her life lease. She says new legislation by the Alberta government doesn't go far enough to protect seniors.
As the cost of living continues to rise, Alberta seniors will receive some relief in the form of discounts on personal registry services like driver's licences and vehicle registrations.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
Experts say there are a few things to keep in mind to keep your camera and eyes safe when viewing the rare celestial event on April 8.
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning. It re-opened just after 8 p.m.
Municipal Road 35 in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda is closed following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Petronella McNorgan called it 'sheer panic' as she recalled the fatal crash that killed a young girl on Nov. 30, 2021.
David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.
Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged road rage and assault in Bradford.
Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service site, and to fund additional CTS sites.
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
A Lethbridge policy committee heard a presentation Thursday on the future of the Enmax Centre and the possibility of replacing the facility in years to come.
A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).
The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.
Provincial police have launched their regular long weekend safety campaign – focusing on the importance of buckling up.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
