Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Premier Meloni for White House talks
President Joe Biden is set for talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, welcoming the far-right leader who has won praise from the U.S. administration for her strong backing of the U.S.-led effort to assist Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's invasion.
The warm reception comes after initial trepidation in the Biden administration about Meloni, who rose to power last year as the head of Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
Biden administration concerns about her ideology have been eased by her support for Ukraine and her seeming openness to pull back from Italy's participation in China's infrastructure-building Belt and Road Initiative. Her visit comes as Italy prepares to take up the presidency next year of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.
White House officials said that in addition to discussing Ukraine and China, the two leaders were expected to discuss migration from North Africa to Europe's southern shores. More than 1,900 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far this year, bringing the total of dead and missing since 2014 to 27,675, according to the International Organization for Migration.
"On issues of foreign policy, there's been a lot of overlapping and mutually reinforcing approaches that we're taking on with Italy," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. "Italy is a NATO ally and they are a very competent NATO ally and they've been a tremendous supporter of Ukraine."
The Biden administration viewed Meloni's predecessor, economist and former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, as an intellectual force and one of its strongest allies in Europe. Soon after Meloni's victory last September, Biden warned about the rise of hard-right populism in Europe and in the United States.
"You just saw what's happened in Italy in that election," Biden said in an address to the Democratic Governors Association after Meloni's victory last September. "You're seeing what's happening around the world. And the reason I bother to say that is we can't be sanguine about what's happening here either."
Meloni became Italy's first far-right leader to serve as premier in Italy's post-World War II republic after the Brothers of Italy party she co-founded more than a decade ago emerged as the largest vote-getter in the September 2022 elections.
Her Brothers of Italy party, named after the first words of Italy's national anthem, has roots in a party founded by nostalgists for fascism following the demise of dictator Benito Mussolini's regime. But Meloni brushes off any insinuation that she is nostalgic for Mussolini, writing in her autobiography, "I don't hold the cult of fascism."
Since coming to power, Meloni has faced criticism for her government's direction that city halls stop automatically registering both parents in same-sex couples but instead limit recognition of parental rights only to the biological parent of the child.
When Meloni ran for premier, she called for a naval blockade of northern Africa to thwart smugglers' boats overcrowded with migrants determined to reach Europe's southern shores. But once in office, she quickly dropped talk of any blockade.
On the eve of Meloni's visit, the White House sought to stress the U.S. and Italy's close cooperation on Ukraine.
Kirby noted that Meloni has been one of the European Union's most vocal supporters of Ukraine's sovereignty, and Italy has hosted some 170,000 Ukrainians who have fled the war. Meloni has also been a champion of a stronger NATO and views the trans-Atlantic alliance as the linchpin of traditionally strong U.S.-Italian relations.
"From a foreign policy lens, the Biden administration sees this is better than what they could have possibly expected or hoped for," said Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Meloni has also expressed skepticism about Italy's ties with China through the Belt and Road Initiative. In 2019, Italy became the first and only G7 nation to join China's ambitious infrastructure building effort, despite objections from the United States.
The project was launched by Beijing in 2013 by President Xi Jinping to link East Asia and Europe through physical infrastructure. The ambition for the project has expanded to Africa, Oceania and Latin America, significantly broadening China's economic and political influence. Italy must either renew or abandon the accord by early next year.
Kirby called Italy's decision on whether to stay in Belt and Road a "sovereign decision" but added that "it's becoming increasingly obvious that more and more countries around the world are seeing the risks, and quite frankly lack of reward for economic partnerships with China."
Meloni is also scheduled to meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.
------
D'Emilio reported from Rome.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Breaking | It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientist
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
Here are 5 things to know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
Public health agency ends probe after Air France passenger sat in blood-soaked area
Canada's public health agency has ended an investigation opened after an Air France passenger said he sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger's hemorrhage, concluding that nothing was found on board that could spread communicable diseases.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Putin claims fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with Kyiv suffering heavy losses
Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'hostilities have intensified significantly.'
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Bluffing or not, Putin's declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO's doorstep.
A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel.
Niger's president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Niger's president defiantly declared Thursday that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation.
Canada plans to finalize emissions cap by mid-2024, minister says
Canada will likely publish the final regulations of a plan to cap and cut greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector by mid-2024, its environment minister told Reuters on Thursday.
U.S. senator calls out Canada's 'feeble commitment' on NATO spending
Canada is again in the U.S. spotlight for what one Republican senator is calling its 'feeble commitment' to defence spending.
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramids concert cancelled
Travis Scott’s concert at the Giza Pyramids was officially cancelled two days before it was set to be held due to “complex production issues,” event organizer Live Nation said.
Advocacy group says banks show little progress on climate action
A new report from an advocacy group says that Canada's big banks show "no urgency" in ramping up action against climate change.
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as economy keeps growing and profits keep rising
Stocks are rallying Thursday following a strong profit report from Facebook's parent company and the latest signals that the economy continues to defy predictions for a recession.
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage's account
The chief executive of Coutts Bank, long known as the bankers for Britain's royal family and nobility, has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage's complaints that his account was closed because of his political views.
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Thanks to Nigeria's upset win, Canada now finds itself in Women's World Cup logjam
After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Canada's Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women's World Cup
Canada captain Christine Sinclair's quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty after she was visibly limping late in the team's 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland Wednesday.
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signalled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as 'neutral athletes,' a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics.
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.