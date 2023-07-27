Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Premier Meloni for White House talks

From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Joe Biden, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. Biden is set to welcome Meloni to White House for talks. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Joe Biden, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. Biden is set to welcome Meloni to White House for talks. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social