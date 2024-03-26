Biden and Harris argue that Democrats will preserve health care and Republicans would take it away

Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday promoted their health care agenda in the battleground state of North Carolina, arguing that Democrats like themselves would preserve access to care while Republicans would reverse gains made over the past decade and a half.
Fourteen years after former U.S. president Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, the White House still sees health care as a winning issue during a campaign in which Biden has sometimes found himself on the defensive when it comes to immigration or the economy. Republicans have opposed Biden's signature initiatives to lower medical costs, and they've seized opportunities to restrict abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“It’s sick. Now they want to quote, his words, terminate the ACA, as my predecessor says," Biden said, referring to Republican former U.S. president Donald Trump. "If that were ever to happen, we’d also terminate a lot of lives as well. But we’re not going to let that happen, are we? We’re not going to let that happen.”
North Carolina was Biden's final stop on a tour of battleground states after his State of the Union address this month, which jump-started a frenzied travel schedule as the Democratic president makes his case for a second term in a likely rematch with Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.
The state is also a health care success story for the president. The American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus pandemic recovery measure signed by Biden, included financial incentives for states to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income residents. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, used the money, which amounted to US$1.8 billion, to persuade Republican lawmakers to support his plan. More than 600,000 residents are expected to qualify.
Biden and Harris visited hours after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about access to mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill. The justices appeared inclined to preserve access to the medication.
The White House has tried to make mifepristone more available as one of its few opportunities to protect women’s ability to end their pregnancies.
Afterward, Biden and Harris were attending a campaign fundraiser in Raleigh. They’ve built a significant cash advantage over Trump, with US$155 million cash on hand through mid-March. Trump had US$37 million.
Biden’s approval ratings on health care are among his highest on a range of issues, but he trails there, too, According to a February poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 42 per cent of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of health care while 55 per cent disapprove.
KFF, a health policy research firm, found in its own poll in November that 59 per cent of U.S. adults trust the Democratic Party to do a better job addressing health care affordability issues. Only 39 per cent said the same about Republicans. There was a similar divide in trust when it came to access to mental health care, prescription drug costs and the future of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid.
Trump has never detailed his health care proposals despite campaigning since 2016 on a promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. After Biden landed in North Carolina, Trump denied in a new social media post that he wants to “terminate the ACA,” even though he had promised to do just that as recently as last week in Arizona. Trump pledged Tuesday, without providing any details, that he would make the Affordable Care Act better, stronger and less expensive.
However, health care has not been a prominent issue in his 2024 campaign as Trump instead focuses on immigration, inflation and the wars in Europe and the Middle East.
Polls show a tight race between Biden and Trump, and Democrats hope to create another potential path to victory in North Carolina.
Although Democrats have failed to win a U.S. Senate seat or a presidential race there since 2008, Trump beat Biden in North Carolina by just 1.3 percentage points in 2020. The White House has repeatedly highlighted federal injections of funds for transportation, rural broadband and other initiatives while dispatching top administration officials to the state.
Democrats also want to exploit what they view as weaknesses among Republican candidates for statewide offices. For example, the party's nominees for governor and state schools superintendent, Mark Robinson and Michele Morrow, respectively, have a history of inflammatory comments.
“We’re seeing a Republican slate at the statewide level that is filled with MAGA extremists that ultimately is going to hurt the Republicans’ chances of winning the state again,” state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Raleigh, the chamber’s Democratic whip, said Monday in an interview. “As we get closer to November, I think independents that are critical in winning the state will be able to see how extreme the Republican ticket is from top to bottom.”
Democrats hope unaffiliated voters, the largest category in North Carolina, will cool to Trump in part based on worries that his election along with Robinson and Morrow could make businesses question relocating to a state that is currently riding an economic boom.
This story has been corrected to show that Biden’s US$155 million cash on hand was through mid-March, not the end of the first quarter.
Associated Press writers Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jill Colvin in New York and Darlene Superville, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Matt Brown in Washington contributed to this report.
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
Microplastics have been found in historic soil samples for the first time, according to a new study, potentially upending the way archaeological remains are preserved.
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay $530 million to settle three class-action lawsuits over child welfare benefit payments in an agreement that plaintiffs say should send a message to other provinces.
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
A cargo ship rammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Bridge early Tuesday, causing the span to collapse and the presumed deaths of six people. Here's what we know so far about the disaster.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to preserve access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion case since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
A Southern California police department has been handcuffed by Lego after the toy company asked the agency to stop adding Lego heads to cover the faces of suspects in images it shares on social media.
Russian officials persisted Tuesday in saying Ukraine and the West had a role in last week's deadly Moscow concert hall attack despite vehement denials of involvement by Kyiv and a claim of responsibility by an affiliate of the Islamic State group.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump got a break this week when an appeals court cut down the amount of money he needs to put up to pause collection while he appeals a US$454 million-plus judgment in his New York civil fraud case.
When Sarah Morin hears the phrase 'axe the tax,' what enters her mind is 'freedom.' The 41-year-old was among those who packed into a crammed room at a convention centre near Ottawa's airport on Sunday to listen to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speak.
A House of Commons committee plans to look into concerns about a high-security laboratory after two scientists lost their jobs over dealings with China.
Dozens of Canadian economists are issuing an ardent defence of Canada's price on carbon, as the government faces increased pressure from Opposition Conservatives and provincial premiers to pause a planned increase to the levy.
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Ontario is set to inject billions of new dollars into health care, the budget for the upcoming fiscal year shows.
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
The NGO behind a new school building in Lviv, Ukraine, believes 3D printing could help reconstruct some of the thousands of buildings destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Picture a dolphin. Now imagine one that's twice the size of a person.
Microplastics have been found in historic soil samples for the first time, according to a new study, potentially upending the way archaeological remains are preserved.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer said Tuesday that the searches of his Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex-trafficking investigation were 'a gross use of military-level force' and that Combs is 'innocent and will continue to fight' to clear his name.
If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
Visa and Mastercard reached an estimated US$30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices.
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
PowerPoint nights involve little more than an HDMI-compatible TV, a slideshow and a willingness to razz your friends or reveal your hidden passions.
Dennis Schroder's return to Toronto was supposed to be his chance to get a measure of revenge against his former teammates but his comeback was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors.
Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are expected to begin the season on the injured list in a significant blow to the back end of the team's bullpen.
The Vancouver Canucks will have to wait to officially clinch a post-season berth after dropping a 3-2 decision to the L.A. Kings in a playoff-type game Monday.
The Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
Alberta is spending millions of dollars on technology projects to help conserve, track and manage water usage as the province faces the risk of extreme drought conditions into the spring and summer.
The venue that hosted comedy group the Danger Cats in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood last weekend has apologized, calling the booking a "grave mistake" that won't be repeated.
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
A 17-year-old Calgarian is concerned about safety in the city and on transit after he was randomly attacked while getting off a bus.
A Calgary father was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
According to the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) 2023 annual report, there was a 248 per cent increase in the number of opened banking cases in 2023 compared to 2022.
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
A Quebec coroner is recommending temporary licence suspensions for drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt.
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."
RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
Community members in Saint John, N.B., say they are devastated after two people died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment on Monday -- the second and third unhoused people to be killed by fire this year in the same area.
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
A Winnipeg truck driver has been given a special award for helping rescue an injured 12-year-old boy from a snowmobile accident.
The province said two new units at Health Sciences Centre mean Manitobans living with medication-resistant epilepsy can access specialized care once again, after a similar facility was shut down in 2019.
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for the 2022 death of a 51-year-old man on The Key First Nation northeast of Yorkton.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
Milla Lux and her classmates were supposed to pack up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit London and Paris next week after a year of preparation and saving.
A 21-year-old man from James Smith Cree Nation was killed and three others were injured after a single-vehicle rollover on Coxby Road, southeast of Prince Albert.
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
Christine Wright along with a police expert testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
Many of us are eagerly anticipating the solar eclipse on April 8 — a once in a lifetime event, with southern Ontario one of the hot spots for viewing. But one of Canada’s leading ophthalmologists is warning that our eyesight could be at risk if we don’t take necessary precautions.
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
As a child, Trevor Oakes had dreams of making to baseball’s major leagues. Now the Tillsonburg native has made it to ‘The Show,’ but just in a different way than he envisioned.
Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
Three overdoses in 24 hours have health officials in Grey Bruce urging users to have a naloxone kit and a sober friend close by to help reverse the effects of an overdose and allow time for medical teams to arrive.
It is part of an agreement with Lakeshore for hosting a brand new power line through the municipality. In total, Hydro One is spending $8 million across Lakeshore, with $5.8 million of which going directly to parks, recreation and culture projects.
A number of businesses in Amherstburg got a surprise bill from the town in the mail this winter and turned up to council in spades Monday night to fight it off.
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
How bad weather and disease in West Africa is affecting a northern Ontario chocolate shop as Easter approaches.
Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan and third Tracy Fleury had every reason to be confident entering the final at the World Women's Curling Championship.
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
