World

    • Beyond 'yellow flag' law, Maine commission highlights another missed opportunity before shootings

    This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who was responsible for the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. (Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP, File) This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who was responsible for the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. (Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP, File)
    Share
    Concord, N.H. -

    The commission probing Maine’s deadliest mass shooting concluded law enforcement had ample grounds to pursue assault charges against Robert Card for punching a fellow U.S. army reservist in the face six weeks before he killed 18 people in Lewiston.

    While legal experts and the man he punched concur on that, they say even if charges had been pursued they might not have prevented the shootings.

    An independent commission launched by Gov. Janet Mills has been reviewing events leading up to the Oct. 25 shootings at a bowling alley and bar and the response afterward. Much of its recently released interim report focused on the state’s “yellow flag” law, which allows a judge to temporarily remove somebody’s guns during a psychiatric health crisis.

    Criticism particularly focused on Sgt. Aaron Skolfield of the Sagadahoc County sheriff's office. The panel concluded that office had probable cause under that law to take Card into custody and seize his guns, and that its decision to leave the latter up to his family was an abdication of responsibility.

    The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

    However, the report ends with a brief mention of another possible missed opportunity: Card's best friend, Sean Hodgson, reported he was assaulted when Card started “flipping out” as they returned from a night of gambling, pounding the steering wheel and nearly crashing multiple times. After ignoring his pleas to pull over, Card punched him in the face, Hodgson said.

    “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting,” Hodgson wrote in reporting the incident to his U.S. army reserve supervisors on Sept. 15.

    Hodgson’s commanding officer, 1st Sgt. Kelvin Mote, described the incident in a memo sent to Skolfield later that day. But the commission noted Skolfield never followed up with Hodgson after another army official told him to take his account “with a grain of salt.”

    That was a mistake, according to the commission, which said law enforcement had “more than sufficient information” to pursue assault charges. Had they done so, Card could have been arrested and a prosecutor could have requested bail conditions that prohibited the possession of firearms, the commission wrote.

    “The Commission finds that there is a misperception among some law enforcement officers, including Sgt. Skolfield, that they need to have a victim ‘press charges’ to bring a case to the prosecutor’s office,” the commission wrote. “This is simply wrong. It is the prosecutor ... who brings the charges, but a prosecutor can only act when those charged with investigating crimes, i.e., law enforcement officers, follow through with their investigations.”

    Card, who was found dead by suicide after a two-day search after the shooting, was well-known to law enforcement. Additionally, his family and fellow service members had raised flags about his behavior, deteriorating mental health and potential for violence earlier.

    In a phone interview last week, Hodgson said he agreed there would have been grounds to charge Card with assault. But he doesn’t know whether it would have prevented the attack.

    “Even though I agree with their assessment, at the same time, I didn’t want to see him in trouble. I wanted him to get some sort of help,” he said.

    Arresting Card would’ve separated him from the longtime friend he most often turned to for support, he said. But it also could have led to the removal of his guns.

    “If they would have pressed charges, they would have cut him off for me,” he said. “But if they did contact me, I could have let them know, and they could have investigated.”

    Jim Burke, professor emeritus at the University of Maine School of Law, said it is clear that law enforcement and perhaps military officials didn’t do everything they could have done, including pursuing criminal charges, but the more difficult question is what would have happened if they had done so.

    “Could it have made a difference?” he said. “In theory, it could have. In practice, it might have. There is no way I can tell you that it you it would have.”

    Burke, who spent 30 years practicing law in Lewiston, said officers can’t arrest someone for simple assault without a warrant unless they witness the crime.

    “If the deputy sheriff had taken the story to a court and asked for an arrest warrant, I doubt that they would have gotten the arrest warrant just because a fellow Army buddy said, so-and-so did …. to me,” he said.

    And while a victim’s cooperation is not necessary, given the backlog of criminal cases in the Maine judicial system, “They don’t have the luxury of spending an amount of time on a simple assault where nobody’s complaining,” Burke said.

    “In retrospect, it was an incredible – and I’m using the phrase intentionally - red flag. But at the time, they didn’t see it,” he said. “Is that a mistake? Yes. Should they have done differently? Yes.

    Orlando Delogu, also a professor emeritus at the law school, said authorities definitely should have investigated Card for assaulting Hodgson. He also agreed with the commission’s criticism of authorities for not contacting Hodgson to find out where Card worked after Card refused to answer the door at home. But as the commission noted, the sheriff’s office wasn’t privy to all the information the Army had about Card. That’s a big problem, Delogu said.

    “The military unit, the state police, the local sheriff’s office and the local police, in Maine, they have a long tradition of not cooperating with one another,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    • Maduro makes official re-election run while would-be rival struggles to register candidacy

      Polls show that Venezuelans would trounce the unpopular Maduro by a landslide if given half a chance. But the self-proclaimed socialist leader has so far managed to block his chief opponents from running while alternately negotiating and then reneging on minimal electoral guarantees promised to the U.S. government in exchange for relief from oil sanctions

    • Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

      The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as mayor of Colorado Springs, and Jason Dunn, have been asked to conduct the review prompted by the Feb. 16 shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. An executive summary of key findings and recommendations will be released, and the university's emergency management team can then work on any suggested changes, chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in an email sent to the campus on Thursday and released to The Associated Press on Monday. Nicholas Jordan, 25, is accused of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, a senior studying music, and his friend, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, a mother of two who loved singing. Authorities have not revealed a motive but the shooting came about a month after Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp amid an ongoing dispute about living conditions in their shared living area, according to Jordan's arrest affidavit. Another suitemate told investigators that he and Knopp had made multiple complaints about Jordan’s “living area cleanliness,” and his marijuana and cigarette smoking. The death threat came after Knopp gathered some trash in a bag and placed it at the door of Jordan’s bedroom in the pod-style dorm, which included a shared living area and individual bedrooms, the other suitemate said. “Mr. Jordan threatened Mr. Knopp and told him that he would ”kill him” and there would be consequences if Mr. Jordan was asked to take out the trash again,” police said in the document. The dispute in early January was reported to campus police and housing officials, but there is no indication in the document that university officials made any attempt to remove the suspect from the suite, despite multiple reports of conflicts, including the threat. The university has declined to say whether it took any action in response to the problems, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and federal student privacy laws. Jordan, a junior who had been studying accounting at the university, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan has not been asked to enter a plea yet and his prosecution is on hold for now because of concerns about his mental health. Last week, a judge ordered that Jordan's mental competency be evaluated by a psychologist at the request of Jordan's lawyer. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has about 11,000 students. It was founded in 1965 and started as a division of the University of Colorado in Boulder, the state’s flagship public college. It was recognized as an independent college in 1974.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News