Before a crowd of 1 million, Pope urges Congolese to forgive
Pope Francis urged Congo's people on Wednesday to forgive those who have harmed them as he presided over a Mass before an estimated 1 million people in a country wracked by decades of violence.
Many of the faithful spent the night on the vast airfields of the capital's Ndolo airport and passed the hours before Francis' arrival singing, dancing and getting jazzed up for the pontiff's first main event of his trip to Africa. His is the first papal visit to the country since St. John Paul II's in 1985.
The crowd cheered wildly when Francis began a languid loop around the airfields in his open-sided popemobile, as some people ran alongside or waved flags. Many of the women wore dresses and skirts made of pagne, a wax print fabric, featuring images of Francis or other religious symbols.
"Today I understand the enthusiasm of my grandmother when Pope John Paul II came," said Julie Mbuyi, a 45-year-old mother of two who was wearing a Francis-themed outfit. "She was so excited to see him and the night before she couldn't close her eyes!"
The crowd cheered again when the Argentine pope greeted them in Lingala, one of four national languages of Congo that is widely spoken in the capital, Kinshasa. And they listened attentively as he urged them in his homily to open their hearts to forgiveness, citing the example of Christ who forgave those who betrayed him.
"He showed them his wounds because forgiveness is born from wounds," Francis said. "It is born when our wounds do not leave scars of hatred, but become the means by which we make room for others and accept their weaknesses. Our weakness becomes an opportunity, and forgiveness becomes the path to peace."
Referring to the decades of violence especially in Congo's east that has forced millions to flee their homes, Francis stressed that forgiving doesn't mean pretending that nothing bad has happened. But he said the act of forgiveness creates an "amnesty of the heart."
"What great good it does us to cleanse our hearts of anger and remorse, of every trace of resentment and hostility!" he said.
The morning Mass was Francis' first big event in Congo after he arrived Tuesday. In his opening speech to government authorities, he condemned the centuries-long plundering of Africa's mineral and natural wealth by foreign powers.
Later Wednesday, Francis was to meet with victims of the fighting in Congo's east, where rebel groups have intensified attacks over the past year as they seek to expand their territory. At the meeting, people who have suffered unspeakable atrocities are expected to tell their stories.
Francis had originally planned to visit the eastern province of North Kivu but had to cancel the stop due to the fighting that has forced some 5.7 million people to flee their homes, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in Congo, where already some 26.4 million people face hunger, according to the World Food Program.
"When we heard that Pope Francis was no longer coming to our province of North Kivu, my husband and I decided to come all the way to Kinshasa to see and hear him," said Jeanne Kahota as she waited for the Mass to begin. She said she was old enough to remember John Paul's visit, but wasn't able to follow it closely.
"That's why we said to ourselves that this kind of appointment doesn't happen every day, it's exceptional and we didn't want to miss it again."
Roughly half of Congo's 105 million people are Catholic, according to Vatican statistics.
Fighting in eastern Congo, which has more than 120 armed groups, has simmered for years but spiked in late 2021 with the resurgence of the M23 group that had been largely dormant for nearly a decade. The rebels have captured swaths of land and are accused by the United Nations and rights groups of committing atrocities against civilians.
Francis on Tuesday condemned the fighting and planned to repeat his call for peace during his meeting with victims of the conflict. The victims were also expected to participate in a ceremony to forgive their assailants, according to Vatican organizers.
The Vatican estimated that 1 million people were on hand for Francis' Mass on Wednesday, citing local organizers. The airport's fields have a capacity of 1.5 million people and were not full by the time the Mass began.
Among the faithful was Clement Konde, who travelled from Kisantu, a town in the province of Central Kongo, more than 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kinshasa. He planned to participate in all of Francis' events this week before the pontiff heads to South Sudan, the second leg of his African journey.
"To my children and to the children who stayed in my city, I will bring them the message of the Holy Father, the message of peace and reconciliation," Konde said.
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.
Andrew Tate to appeal second 30-day detention
Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking appeared at a court in Bucharest on Wednesday to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention.
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
5 things to know for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
The backlog of airline complaints to the Canadian Transportation Agency since December's travel chaos balloons by thousands, a Conservative MP raises concerns over the government's quarantine hotel spending, and a Toronto man raises money for charity after spending 24 hours in a diner due to a lost bet. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
Canada
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor
More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.
-
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
-
Canada's Corruption Perceptions Index score remains the same as last year
Canada's perceived corruption in the public sector has remained the same since last year, according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, which ranks Canada tied for 14th out of 180 countries. The country scored 74 out of 100 in 2022, with 100 being the least corrupt and 0 being the most.
-
B.C. man facing extradition to U.S. for alleged sex crimes against stepdaughter
A Vancouver Island man is awaiting possible extradition to the United States on charges of sexual assault against his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
-
Family of man killed in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. Nicous D'Andre Spring's family and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are jointly calling for 'all video footage' from the jail to be released immediately.
World
-
Taiwan activates defences in response to China incursions
Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations of 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy.
-
Indian guru Asaram given life sentence in second rape case
An Indian court on Tuesday sentenced self-proclaimed spiritual guru Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment on charges of rape and sodomy, according to his lawyer.
-
Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later
Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. Now, more than 375 years later, amateur historians, researchers and descendants of the accused witches hope Connecticut lawmakers will finally offer posthumous exonerations.
-
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
-
Before a crowd of 1 million, Pope urges Congolese to forgive
Pope Francis urged Congo's people on Wednesday to forgive those who have harmed them as he presided over a Mass before an estimated 1 million people in a country wracked by decades of violence.
-
Andrew Tate to appeal second 30-day detention
Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking appeared at a court in Bucharest on Wednesday to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention.
Politics
-
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
-
Commission probing use of Emergencies Act for 2022 trucker protests granted extension
The commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell the trucker protests last winter in Ottawa has asked for more time to complete its report.
-
Ethics committee votes to study trade minister's conflict of interest violation
The House of Commons ethics committee has voted to study a conflict of interest violation by International Trade Minister Mary Ng.
Health
-
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
-
CDC advises against using EzriCare eye drops, investigates dozens of infections and one death in 11 states
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it conducts an investigation into at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and one death.
-
Health Canada conducts safety review on breastfeeding drug amid psychiatric concerns
Health Canada is reviewing the safety of domperidone amid reports that some breastfeeding mothers in Canada and the U.S. have had serious psychiatric symptoms when they tried to stop taking the drug.
Sci-Tech
-
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
-
How did a radioactive capsule go missing in Australia and how dangerous is it?
Australian authorities are mounting an extensive search for a tiny radioactive capsule believed to have fallen out of a road train that travelled 1,400 km in Western Australia. Here's what you need to know:
-
Toronto student’s algorithm helps detect radio signals emitting from 5 distant stars
A new artificial intelligence algorithm created by a Toronto student is helping researchers search the stars for signs of life.
Entertainment
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press.
-
Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
Business
-
Day of disruption in U.K. as up to half a million join walkout
Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
-
European inflation eases for third month to 8.5 per cent
Europe's inflation rate dipped at the start of the year, giving some relief to consumers but still leaving them facing higher prices. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency fell to 8.5 per cent in January from a year earlier, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday. That's after annual inflation hit 9.2 per cent in December.
-
Global stocks higher ahead of U.S. Fed rate decision
Global stocks rose Wednesday while Wall Street futures declined ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time.
Lifestyle
-
Is working from home or the office better? Some Canadians weigh in
News that she'd be headed back to the office was very welcoming for English instructor Kathy Andvaag, after more than two years teaching from her “dark” and “cold” basement.
-
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
-
Man spends 24 hours in Toronto Denny's after losing bet, raises almost $6K for charity
At first, Juan Delgado agreed to spend 24 hours inside a Dundas St. Denny’s as a consequence of losing in his fantasy football league.
Sports
-
St-Onge urges provinces to accelerate efforts to make sports safer for athletes
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge says ending abuse in sport will require complaints processes that include provincial-level athletes, not just national ones.
-
Ukraine on mission to ban Russia from Paris Olympics
Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics due to Moscow's invasion, the sports minister said on Tuesday.
-
Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk's N-word video
An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media.
Autos
-
U.S. Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and 'Full Self-Driving' features, according to a regulatory filing.
-
Biden visits NYC to highlight grant for Hudson rail tunnel
President Joe Biden heads to New York City today to showcase a US$292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.
-
Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?
Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.