Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada

Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage luxury car that was shipped from Canada.

According to a Friday news release from Australia's New South Wales Police Force, border agents acting on a tip at a port in Sydney examined the car and eventually discovered a large quantity of illicit drugs stashed behind its headlights.

Police say the 1960 Bentley S2 had arrived by sea in a shipping container from Canada earlier this month.

The case was referred to state police officers in New South Wales, who partially dismantled the vintage vehicle, uncovering a total of 30 kg of cocaine and 161 kg of methylamphetamine, which is also known as crystal meth and ice. New South Wales police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $155 million Australian dollars, or nearly C$140 million.

Australian police say the seizure was part of an investigation codenamed “Strike Force Chime,” which included assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police in Australia executed a search warrant at a home in a Sydney suburb on Thursday. Images provided to CTVNews.ca by the New South Wales Police Force show the partially dismantled Bentley and officers in tactical gear with apprehended suspects.

Four people have been arrested and charged in Australia in connection with the case. All suspects are in their twenties and have been refused bail.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Bentley's port of origin has not been revealed. Australian police say investigations under Strike Force Chime remain ongoing.

Earlier this week Australian police announced their largest ever seizure of fentanyl, which was found in an industrial lathe that was shipped by sea from Canada.