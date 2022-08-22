Australian police find 'extraordinary' fentanyl stash, enough for 5 million doses
Australian Federal Police say they've seized more than 5 million doses of fentanyl, the largest shipment of the opioid the country has ever seen.
Police said the drugs were hidden in an industrial machine, known as a lathe, that arrived at the Port of Melbourne in December 2021 from Canada.
But they didn't launch an investigation until February, when Australian Border Force officials found the drug stash, which included 11.2 kilograms of pure fentanyl and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Fentanyl is a highly addictive painkiller 50-100 times more potent than morphine.
"It is highly unusual to find this drug in Australia outside from its use for medical purposes," AFP acting Commander Anthony Hall said during a press conference Monday. "The seizure of 11 kg is cause for serious concern to the Australian community."
Previously, Australian authorities have only detected small shipments -- 30 grams or less -- of fentanyl illegally imported into the country, according to an AFP press release.
In Monday's press conference, ABF Commander James Watson emphasized the significance of the bust given the amount of fentanyl discovered.
"Typically, we would only see fentanyl being detected in quantities of 1 g or less, so to have a detection that is 11 kg pure, is just quite frankly extraordinary," Watson said. "I'd describe it as a total act of bastardy."
While fentanyl is primarily used for medical purposes in Australia, elsewhere it is often mixed with other drugs such as heroin with sometimes deadly consequences. In the United States, the growing prevalence of fentanyl has contributed to an increase in fatal overdoses.
When asked why the announcement was made now, months after the drugs were initially seized and identified, Hall said one of the main purposes was "to alert the community to the harms of what fentanyl poses."
Authorities also want people who may have information about the source of the fentanyl to come forward.
"There is someone out there in the community who does know more so we are appealing to that person or persons who are there to speak up and call crime stoppers please," Hall said.
Hall suggested organized crime was to blame for the large shipment of the drug but clarified that no arrests have been made. A joint investigation conducted by the AFP, ABF and Australia's Department of Home Affairs is ongoing.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Moving quickly to assign blame, Russia on Monday declared Ukrainian intelligence responsible for the brazen car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
'There's no stopping': Family of boy treated for rare genetic disease looks to cure others
After a Toronto boy became the first person to receive a new gene therapy to treat the rare genetic disease spastic paraplegia type 50 or SPG50 earlier this year, his family hopes to connect sick children around the world with the treatment too.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
Canada
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
-
Man charged in Wasaga Beach, Ont. disappearance of ex-girlfriend Elnaz Hajtamiri denied bail
The man charged in connection with the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, will remain in custody after being denied bail.
-
Canadian sightings of the aurora borealis light-up social media
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
-
Three people, dog killed in head-on collision in Greenville, N.S.
Three people and a dog have died following a head-on collision in Greenville, N.S.
-
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
World
-
Ukraine war: six months that shook the world
Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.
-
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Moving quickly to assign blame, Russia on Monday declared Ukrainian intelligence responsible for the brazen car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
-
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile U.S. visits
Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.
-
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea: Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this month is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
-
Australian police find 'extraordinary' fentanyl stash, enough for 5 million doses
Australian Federal Police say they've seized more than 5 million doses of fentanyl, the largest shipment of the opioid the country has ever seen.
-
Fauci, top U.S. infectious disease expert, to retire in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s top infectious disease expert who became a household name - and the subject of partisan attacks - during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.
Politics
-
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
-
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Health
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
-
Calm in the chaos: Canadian Medical Association's first Indigenous leader takes helm
Dr. Alika Lafontaine, who on Monday became the first Indigenous and youngest president of the Canadian Medical Association, says he wanted to be a surgeon for several years before he shadowed an anesthesiologist who told him he should consider that field instead.
Sci-Tech
-
-
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the International Space Station (ISS).
-
Canadian sightings of the aurora borealis light-up social media
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
Entertainment
-
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Bullied boy with dwarfism scores role in new 'Mad Max' movie
Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
-
Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family
Casey Affleck has a message for his new sister-in-law. The actor posted what appeared to be a throwback photo on his verified Instagram account of himself with his older brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Business
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
-
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
Lifestyle
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
The squirrels 'splooting' all over New York City are just fine, officials say
If you see a squirrel splayed on its belly, you might be worried for the critter's welfare. But don't worry: It's just 'splooting,' as officials say -- and it's perfectly healthy.
-
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Sports
-
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.