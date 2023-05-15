At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.
The shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people that serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region's oil and natural gas industry.
The city's police department said in a Facebook post that at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. It also said two officers, including one of its own and a State Police officer, were wounded and were in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.
"The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said, adding that city, San Juan County and State Police were involved.
Police did not release the names of those who were killed or wounded or give details about what led to the shootings.
After the shootings were reported, the city's schools were placed on what officials called "preventative lockdown."
Middle school teacher Nick Akins, whose home is on a street that police locked down, described the neighborhood as a mostly great place to live, with a mix of homes, short-term rental apartments and churches.
"It's not like the roughest area in town, but it can be," he said. "We have great neighbors and rentals, people who come and go. We don't always know everyone."
Seeing Farmington in the national spotlight for yet another mass shooting, particularly one that occurred on his street, was surreal for him.
"You never think it's going to happen here and all of a sudden, in a tiny little town it comes here," Akins said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was praying for the families of the victims and that the incident "serves at yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day." The governor, a Democrat, did not describe any other circumstances of the deadly confrontation.
"Today, gun violence took the lives of our elders, wounded two police officers, and paralyzed Farmington's small community in fear," U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat, whose district includes the area, said on Facebook. "I praise the heroes who drove to danger to stop the violence. I pray for the quick recovery of the wounded and for the families of those we lost."
"Our beautiful Nuevo Mexico is not immune to the mass shootings that occur across the country -- Every. Single. Day," the message said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington to assist in the investigation.
Farmington is not far from where New Mexico borders Colorado, Utah and Arizona. In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.
Last month Farmington police shot and killed a man at his front door after they went to the wrong address while responding to a domestic violence call.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Advanced blood test could detect early ovarian cancer: trial
An advanced blood test is set to be offered to patients experiencing ovarian cancer symptoms at a few select health-care facilities in the U.K., in a new trial that researchers hope could revolutionize the way we diagnose this dangerous disease.
Canada
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
-
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
-
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
-
13-year-old B.C. girl was strangled, pathologist tells murder trial
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says she died by strangulation.
-
CEO of B.C. non-profit housing provider steps down following damning review
Janice Abbott, the CEO of British Columbia housing operator the Atira Women's Resource Society, is stepping down.
World
-
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.
-
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital, Minsk, triggering speculation that the veteran leader is seriously ill.
-
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
-
DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor's expected presidential candidacy.
-
Man arrested for drunk driving in Colorado tried to change places with dog, police say
A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.
-
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A special prosecutor found that the FBI rushed into its investigation of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and relied too much on raw and unconfirmed intelligence as he concluded a four-year probe that fell far short of the former U.S. president's prediction that the 'crime of the century' would be uncovered.
Politics
-
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Justice Minister David Lametti expected introduce bail-reform legislation
Justice Minister David Lametti and the federal government are expected to bring forward legislation to enact bail reform as early as Tuesday.
Health
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Human DNA can now be pulled from thin air or a footprint on the beach. Here's what that could mean
Scientists have been able to collect and analyse detailed genetic data from human DNA from footprints left on a beach, air breathed in a busy room and even ocean water, raising ethical questions about consent, privacy and security when it comes to our biological information.
-
Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the US$69B deal is still at risk
The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft's US$69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal won't stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepting the U.S. tech company's remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
Entertainment
-
Live Gordon Lightfoot album, 'At Royal Albert Hall,' set for release in July
A live Gordon Lightfoot album billed as his final release is set for July 14.
-
Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches
The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal.
-
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It's a showcase of the world's best cinema. It's a red-carpet spectacular. It's a French Riviera hive of dealmaking.
Business
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Renew North American trade deal to defend democratic values: U.S. chamber CEO
Business leaders from across North America are gathered in the U.S. capital to talk about maximizing the continent's competitive advantages.
-
Average home price in April was $716,000, up nearly $100K in three months: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
-
More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Not everyone is happy about it
Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces.
Sports
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
-
Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas has a big decision to make. Toronto's general manager said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the role.
-
Marchessault scores hat trick for Golden Knights in 5-2 win over ousted Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights advanced into familiar territory and also eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from Stanley Cup contention with a 5-2 win Sunday.
Autos
-
GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect
General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.
-
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility.
-
Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.