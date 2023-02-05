At least 200 dead as powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Turkiye, Syria

A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkiye, Feb. 6, 2023. (Depo Photos via AP) A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkiye, Feb. 6, 2023. (Depo Photos via AP)

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. At least 207 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise.

