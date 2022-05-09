As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union's role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a war-time tool in Ukraine
- WATCH: Paul Workman on Trudeau's visit to Kyiv
While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.
“The danger was rising by the day,” Putin said. “Russia has given a preemptive response to aggression. It was forced, timely and the only correct decision.”
He steered clear of battlefield specifics, failing to mention the potentially pivotal battle for the vital southern port of Mariupol and not even uttering the word “Ukraine.”
On the ground, meanwhile, intense fighting raged in Ukraine's east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under repeated missile attack, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.
Putin has long bristled at NATO's creep eastward into former Soviet republics. Ukraine and its Western allies have denied the country posed any threat.
As he has done all along, Putin falsely portrayed the fighting as a battle against Nazism, thereby linking the war to what many Russians consider their finest hour: the triumph over Hitler. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in what Russia refers to as the Great Patriotic War.
After unexpectedly fierce resistance forced the Kremlin to abandon its effort to storm Kyiv over a month ago, Moscow's forces have concentrated on capturing the Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial region.
But the fighting there has been a back-and-forth, village-by-village slog, and many analysts had suggested Putin might use his holiday speech to present the Russian people with a victory amid discontent over the country's heavy casualties and the punishing effects of Western sanctions.
Others suggested he might declare the fighting a war, not just a “special military operation,” and order a nationwide mobilization, with a call-up of reserves, to replenish the depleted ranks for an extended conflict.
In the end, he gave no signal as to where the war is headed or how he might intend to salvage it. Specifically, he left unanswered the question of whether or how Russia will marshal more forces for a continuing war.
“Without concrete steps to build a new force, Russia can't fight a long war, and the clock starts ticking on the failure of their army in Ukraine,” tweeted Phillips P. O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Nigel Gould Davies, former British ambassador to Belarus, said: “Russia has not won this war. It's starting to lose it.”
He said that unless Russia has a major breakthrough, “the balance of advantages will shift steadily in favor of Ukraine, especially as Ukraine gets access to growing volumes of increasingly sophisticated Western military equipment.”
Despite Russia's crackdown on dissent, antiwar sentiment has seeped through. Dozens of protesters were detained around the country on Victory Day, and editors at a pro-Kremlin media outlet revolted by briefly publishing a few dozen stories criticizing Putin and the invasion.
In Warsaw, antiwar protesters splattered Russia's ambassador to Poland with what appeared to be red paint as he arrived at a cemetery to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
As Putin laid a wreath in Moscow, air raid sirens echoed again in the Ukrainian capital. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in his own Victory Day address that his country would eventually defeat the Russians.
“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” he said in a video. He added: “We are fighting for freedom, for our children, and therefore we will win.”
Russia has about 97 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, largely in the east and the south, a slight increase over last week, according to a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment. Each unit has roughly 1,000 troops, according to the Pentagon.
The official said that overall, the Russian effort in the Donbas hasn't achieved any significant progress in recent days and continues to face stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian military warned of a high probability of missile strikes around the holiday, and some cities imposed curfews or warned people not to gather in public places.
More than 60 people were feared dead over the weekend after Russian bombardment flattened a Ukrainian school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said.
Russia is perhaps closest to a victory in Mariupol. The U.S. official said roughly 2,000 Russian forces were around Mariupol, and the city was being pounded by airstrikes. As many as 2,000 Ukrainian defenders were believed to be holding out at the steel plant, the city's last stronghold of resistance.
The fall of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to complete a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas. It would also give the Kremlin a badly needed success.
Odesa, too, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian officials said it came under repeated fire from missiles Monday. There were no immediate reports of any casualties, and authorities did not say what was struck.
The war in the country long known as the “breadbasket of Europe” has disrupted global food supplies.
“I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export,” Charles Michel, president of the European Council, lamented in a tweet after a visit to Odesa. “This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries.”
------
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
Bitcoin tumbles more than 50 per cent below its all-time high as crypto plunges again
The world's most valuable cryptocurrency was down 10 per cent Monday after plunging again over the weekend.
Canada
-
As Peguis First Nation braces for more rain, Manitoba assessing long-term flood protection
Manitoba government officials say they are working to help Peguis First Nation in its ongoing flood fight, but stopped short of committing to specific, long-term prevention strategies or infrastructure.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
-
Weather, eased COVID-19 restrictions fuel spike in irregular Canada-U.S. migration
Warmer weather and fading fears about COVID-19 have immigration experts warning of more irregular migration at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Liberals' platform
The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders calling on Pope to visit former residential school
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the Catholic Church to arrange for the Pope to visit a former Saskatchewan residential school during his visit to Canada.
World
-
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
-
Macron proposes new political union for non-EU countries
France's president warned Monday that decades could pass before Ukraine joins the European Union, and proposed a new political organization to bring together countries on the continent that share EU values but are not part of the bloc.
-
Call Trump or Pence? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day's events -- former U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
-
Police name the Tennessee and Florida guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas
The three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas were from Tennessee and Florida, and scientists and investigators are working to determine their causes of death, the island nation's police commissioner said Monday.
-
Queen won't attend U.K. Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 60 years, as she struggles with difficulties in getting around.
-
Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive
The lone survivor of a 2009 passenger plane crash in the Indian Ocean that killed 152 people sat in the front row of a Paris courtroom Monday at the opening of the trial of the Yemeni airline which operated the flight.
Politics
-
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
-
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Health
-
U.S. baby formula supply problem is getting worse
For months stores across the U.S. have been struggling to stock enough baby formula. Manufacturers say they're producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it's still not enough to meet current demand.
-
Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson
Police said Monday that they hadn't arrested anyone over a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Sci-Tech
-
How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
TikTok plans to share advertising revenue with creators
TikTok is launching a program that will let marketers buy prime advertising spots on the top four per cent of videos, and for major creators to make money off their content.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy' savours run of super champions after host stumbles
'Jeopardy!' is on an unusual run of super champs that has seen, in just the last seven months, three contestants land in the television game show's historical list of top five winning streaks.
-
U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro
Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.
-
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
Mario Batali's sexual misconduct trial opened Monday in a Boston court with his accuser recounting how she'd been 'shocked, surprised and alarmed' as the celebrity chef aggressively kissed and groped her while taking selfies at a restaurant in 2017.
Business
-
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Wall Street is tumbling toward its lowest point in more than a year on Monday as renewed worries about China's economy pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
-
Russia needs to sell oil. It's running out of options
Russia has long been powered by oil and Europe's addiction to it. Now, Moscow is faced with an unprecedented challenge: If the continent bars imports of millions of barrels of crude, can it find new customers?
Lifestyle
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
Sports
-
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
-
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award: AP source
With a historic season, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earned his second straight Most Valuable Player award, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
-
Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka withdraw from Italian Open
Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.
Autos
-
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen was explosive at the start Sunday and used a pair of aggressive passes to get past Ferrari and current championship leader Charles Leclerc. Once out front, the reigning world champion controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third win in five races to start the season.
-
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
-
Uber, union reach settlement in Ontario unionization case: UFCW Canada
Uber Technologies Inc. has fought off a unionization attempt from Toronto drivers for its premium Uber Black service with a settlement it signed with the private sector union trying to represent the workers.