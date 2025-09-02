World

Xi and Putin reaffirm ‘old friend’ ties in the face of U.S. challenges

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.