WWII veterans speak of sacrifice and freedom on France’s D-Day battlefields, 81 years later

D-Day veteran Jake Larson, a 102-year-old who is also a star on TikTok, with 1.2 million followers, greets schoolchildren during a visit Monday, June 2, 2025 in Colleville-sur-Mer, to the Normandy American Cemetery that is the final resting place for nearly 9,400 American war dead and which overlooks Omaha beach, one of the D-D-day invasion zones on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/John Leicester)