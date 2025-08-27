World

Woman seeks compensation from South Korea over her forced adoption to France in 1984

By The Associated Press

Published

Yooree Kim, who was 11 when she was sent by an adoption agency to a couple in France, sits for a portrait as tears well up in her eyes in her apartment in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.