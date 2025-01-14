ADVERTISEMENT

World

Why is Spain considering a 100 per cent tax on homes bought by non-EU buyers?

By The Associated Press

Published

A man walks past an estate agent office advertising apartments in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul White)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.