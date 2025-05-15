ADVERTISEMENT

World

Who is Theo Von? The ‘manosphere’ podcaster with Trump in Qatar

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Theo Von, left speaks with Jake Paul in Emancipation Hall at the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jasper Colt/Pool Photo via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.