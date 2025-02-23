World

Who are the hostages released by Hamas?

By The Associated Press

Published

People wave as a military helicopter carrying two Israeli freed hostages Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after they were released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) (Ariel Schalit/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.