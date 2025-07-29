World

What we know about the Midtown Manhattan gunman and how the shooting unfolded

By CNN

Published

NYPD officers work near the scene of shooting in Manhattan, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.