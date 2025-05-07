ADVERTISEMENT

World

What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

By The Associated Press

Published

Journalists look at a photograph of the conclave where the late-Pope Francis was elected on March 13, 2013, and displayed inside the Borgia Apartments at the Vatican Museums during a press tour, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.