World

Whale dies after collision with small boat off New Jersey shore

By The Associated Press

Published

In this file photo, the ocean horizon is clear on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Long Beach Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.