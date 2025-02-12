ADVERTISEMENT

World

'We’ll bring hygge to Hollywood': Danes petition to buy California as Trump seeks Greenland

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo taken Nov. 17, 2011, the U.S. and Danish flags fly at the Novozymes new enzyme plant under construction near Blair, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.