ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘We didn’t think it could get even worse’: Canadian nurse returns from Gaza

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Published

Canadian nurse Amy Low describes her experience working in Gaza in an interview with Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.