World

Victims of Reno casino shooting include 2 men visiting for a bachelor party, police say

By The Associated Press

Published

Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.