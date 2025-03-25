ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Vice President JD Vance to join his wife in Greenland on Friday

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

JD Vance plans to travel to Greenland this week. (Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg) (Nathan Laine/Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloom)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.