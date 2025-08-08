ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Justice Department subpoenas New York AG James as it investigates whether she violated Trump rights

By The Associated Press

Published

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.